Lizzo walked into an airport wearing the same extravagant pink coat she rocked on the Met Gala red carpet, and she even kept it on for her flight

caption “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo wore a feathery, pink Marc Jacobs coat to the Met Gala — and then to the airport. source Theo Wargo/WireImage

At Monday night’s camp-themed Met Gala, singer Lizzo wore a sparkle-encrusted light pink dress and a feathery, floor length Marc Jacobs coat with a bubblegum pink wig.

The next morning, Lizzo arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy international airport still donning the floor-length coat.

People applauded the decision to wear the coat on social media and called the move “a mood.”

caption Lizzo at the 2019 Met Gala. source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Apparently, the “Truth Hurts” and “Juice” vocalist was so happy with her outfit that she decided to keep her look alive for one more day.

As Elle reported, Lizzo arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International airport Tuesday morning donning her fluffy pink cape. The vocalist even posted a video in which she waltzes across the terminal, through the jet bridge, and onto the airplane before taking off her eye-popping ensemble.

BYE BITCH YOU THINK IM TAKIN OFF THIS @MARCJACOBS COAT ???????? pic.twitter.com/qxXW8Yhvu8 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) May 7, 2019

A number of people took to social media to applaud Lizzo for the bold move, with one Twitter user calling the decision to wear the coat “a whole damn mood.”

Lizzo wore her Met Gala coat to the airport, I love her so much pic.twitter.com/QhuYA7KIgh — Brydie Lee-Kennedy (@BrydieLK) May 7, 2019

Also, oh my god, @Lizzo really did wear that jacket to the airport this morning. Talk about Sky Priority. pic.twitter.com/V6GmNfv9XA — Tony Jovenitti (@jovenitti) May 7, 2019

THATS CAMP. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 7, 2019

