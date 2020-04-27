Lizzo says she ‘got addicted’ to seeing herself in makeup, and is now taking a break from beauty products

caption Lizzo spoke about her relationship with makeup in a new People interview. source Danny Moloshok/Reuters

In a new interview with People, Lizzo said she’s taking a break from wearing makeup while social distancing.

According to the musician, she previously “got addicted” to seeing herself with beauty products after wearing them everyday.

Now, she says it’s a dream of hers to ditch makeup and grow out her natural hair.

She also told the outlet that it’s been “really cool” to see other celebrities go barefaced while staying home in recent weeks.

Lizzo is opening up about her relationship with makeup.

In a new interview with People, the musician was asked about what her life is like while social distancing. According to Lizzo, she appreciates the opportunity to temporarily “turn off” and ditch beauty products, especially because she started to feel “ugly” without makeup after wearing it “every single day” for the last six months.

“It’s because I got addicted, used to seeing my face with contour,” she said. “I never thought that would happen because I’m such an earthy b—-, I can go days without makeup!”

In fact, Lizzo seems to love her natural skin so much that she’d actually prefer to not wear makeup at all.

“My dream is to just take off my nails, not wear makeup, and just grow my ‘fro out and walk around naked in my own garden,” she told People.

Lizzo is one of many celebrities to temporarily ditch makeup while social distancing

In recent weeks, stars like Zoë Kravitz, Kelly Clarkson, Ciara, and Katy Perry have all posted barefaced videos or selfies on Instagram. According to Lizzo, it’s posts like these that inspire her to feel more confident in her natural skin.

“What’s been really cool is seeing all of these people who are in glam every single day, not in glam every single day,” Lizzo said. “I think that’s f—— sick!”

caption Katy Perry shared this barefaced selfie during one of her first weeks of social distancing. source Ryan Pierse/Getty Images and Katy Perry/Instagram

Still, Lizzo has a deep appreciation for makeup

Back in 2019, Lizzo was named as an Urban Decay ambassador. She previously spoke with Vogue about the collaboration, and said she was “always really super into makeup growing up.”

“I always had an attraction to the things that you could do with makeup and how you could play with it,” she said. “I wasn’t really about the traditional glam look. I always loved white eyeliner or experimenting with glitter, throwing it on my face like fairy dust. I wasn’t really following the rules.”

According to Lizzo, she even worked at a makeup counter as an artist while growing up.

“Makeup is extremely tied to my mood,” she told Vogue. “When I get my makeup done, I turn into a different character. Like, she alive! Makeup is just an extension of the fantasy that I like to portray as an artist. I love taking risks and being daring.”

Representatives for Lizzo did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.