Lizzo is quitting Twitter because it has ‘too many trolls’

Singer Lizzo is officially taking a break from Twitter.

Lizzo tweeted that she was leaving because the social media app has “too many trolls,” although she said she might be back.

The artist faced backlash on social media after she accused a Postmates delivery person of stealing her food in September. The delivery person, who claims she tried to contact the singer but wasn’t successful, is now suing her.

On January 5, the singer tweeted that she was leaving Twitter, saying “I’ll be back when I feel like it.” She blamed online trolls for her departure from the social network.

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls… ✌???? I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

Lizzo has had her fair share of online drama. As the frequent target of mean comments and body shaming, she is known for responding to haters.

I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered ???? https://t.co/zXnOv4f9Dr — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 23, 2019

Lizzo’s Twitter activity drew attention in September for another reason, when she accused a Postmates driver of stealing her food. In the since-deleted tweet, she wrote “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food. She lucky I don’t fight no more.” She also included a photo of the delivery woman. Before it was deleted, the tweet racked up thousands of likes, and responses called Lizzo “petty.” Fans were specifically angry about her “publicly shaming someone in the service industry.”

She did apologize, although not all fans were satisfied with the response. She wrote “I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.” The Postmates delivery person, Tiffany Wells, is now suing Lizzo, alleging emotional distress, libel, and invasion of privacy, PEOPLE reported. The lawsuit says that Wells spent more time than required by Postmates trying to contact Lizzo, and after the tweet, she became afraid of being recognized, and had to quit her job delivering food. Now, Wells is seeking damages from the singer.

It’s unclear if Lizzo’s Twitter break is permanent or if she’ll be back soon. If it is permanent, she’s in good company. Other celebrities, including Millie Bobby Brown and Kelly Marie Tran, have also left Twitter over harassment concerns.