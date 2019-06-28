Lizzo says a ‘racist’ security guard attacked members of her team after a Milwaukee performance

caption Lizzo released her second album “Cuz I Love You” earlier this year. source Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty

Singer Lizzo took to social media after her Summerfest performance on Thursday night to accuse a “racist bigot” of attacking members of her team.

According to Lizzo, the attacker was a security guard at the festival who “slapped and manhandled” her hairstylist and stylist.

“That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner,” Lizzo said on Twitter.

Summerfest released a statement later that night saying that they “do not tolerate racism in any form” and “will conduct a thorough investigation” into the incident.

“Juice” singer Lizzo is accusing a “racist” security guard of attacking members of her team after her performance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest on Thursday night.

The singer took to social media later that night to share her accusations, saying that a festival security guard “tackled and attacked” members of her team after her set.

DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?! THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Lizzo said in a since-deleted tweet that the security guard, whom she called a “racist bigot,” “put his hands on my people and used hurtful language while tackling and dragging my team off the festival grounds.”

The tweet reportedly featured a video of what appeared to be festival security workers gathered near a police car, with Lizzo’s voice that the video is needed for “evidence.” In the video, the singer reportedly asked a worker for his name, but he didn’t respond.

After her initial tweets, Lizzo urged fans and the festival to “send footage” of the alleged attack.

“[Summerfest] was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner,” the singer shared on Twitter.

FUCK! That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner…. SMH @Summerfest please send footage — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, Lizzo said the evening was “beautiful” but “racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner.” She said that she and her team would be filing a complaint against the security guard in question, and shared her hopes that the festival would be “cooperative in seeking justice.”

Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice. ????????xoxo pic.twitter.com/bt3J5Cy1AS — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

The festival released a statement on Thursday night shortly after Lizzo shared her accusations on social media.

“Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance,” Summerfest said on Twitter, adding, “We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation.”

“We have an experienced crowd management staff who strive to protect performers & fans,” the statement continued. “While there may be challenges during a performance, we expect those challenges to be handled professionally & respectfully. If those standards were not met, we will take appropriate action.”

After Summerfest’s statement, Lizzo shared the update to her fans, thanking them for their support and urging them to send any footage they might have of the incident.