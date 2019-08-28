Lizzo was thrilled to get a spicy compliment from Rihanna after the rapper’s show-stopping performance at the MTV VMAs

caption ‘Juice’ singer Lizzo received a hilarious compliment from Rihanna after her VMAs performance. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

“Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo revealed in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” that Rihanna gave her a hilarious compliment following Lizzo’s performance at the MTV VMAs on Monday.

“She DM’ed me to tell me that I performed good,” Lizzo revealed.

“She said I f—– the stage like it was my side b—-,” the “Juice” singer added.

The “Juice” singer said that she was impressed by Rihanna’s hilarious compliment.

“That was a hard a– line! I might take that line,” Lizzo said.

Lizzo was one of the breakout stars of the 2019 VMAs, performing a mashup of her hit singles “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” in front of a giant inflatable butt.

Other performers at the awards show included Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and Missy Elliott, who received the video vanguard award.

Post-VMAs, Lizzo is set to make her big-screen debut in “Hustlers,” which stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu and premieres September 13.