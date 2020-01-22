Lizzo wants people to focus on her music more than her body: ‘I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved’

caption Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, is a 31-year-old singer, songwriter, and rapper. source Dave Simpson/WireImage

Lizzo recently discussed body image and the body-positive movement in a cover story for Rolling Stone.

“I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” she said. “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

She said she’s “so much more” than her body and would prefer people to celebrate her music.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

Lizzo has become a beacon of self-love since she rocketed to fame last year – but she’d prefer people to focus on her music, not her body.

“I’m so much more than that,” she told Rolling Stone in her new cover story, adding that she doesn’t want to be seen as “brave” for saying so.

“I have a whole career,” she said. “It’s not a trend.”

However, Lizzo also said she’s grateful to be associated with the flourishing body-positive movement, especially because she struggled with body image as a younger woman.

“I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” she said. “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

The 31-year-old rapper-singer-songwriter is best known for empowerment anthems like “Good as Hell” and the Grammy-nominated “Truth Hurts.”

She wrote “My Skin,” an ode to self-love, when she was 26 – after “years of work she had done to unlearn the ways society had told her to hate herself,” Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos writes.

Although Lizzo is dominating pop music, smashing records, and enchanting the masses with her infectious confidence, some critics believe her body is still somehow up for debate.

Famed personal trainer and former “Biggest Loser” coach Jillian Michaels recently implied that Lizzo shouldn’t be happy with her weight. “It isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” she told BuzzFeed.

Fitness experts immediately noted that weight is a poor indicator of health, and many fans called her comments fatphobic and ableist.