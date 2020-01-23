Lizzo said she’s come to terms with ‘body dysmorphia,’ a condition where you’re preoccupied with an imagined flaw

caption Lizzo at the 2019 American Music Awards. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In the latest Rolling Stone cover story, Lizzo discussed her “evolving” relationship with her body.

“I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” the singer, songwriter, and rapper said.

Body dysmorphia is a mental health condition in which people are preoccupied with a perceived physical flaw.

Lizzo radiates confidence, body positivity, and self-love.

But in a new Rolling Stone cover story, the 2019 Time magazine “Entertainer of the Year” hinted that she wasn’t always so comfortable with herself and specifically, her body.

Before her 2015 self-love ballad “My Skin,” Lizzo struggled with low self-esteem and a toxic relationship, according to Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos. By the time it was released, at age 26, she told the publication she had “gotten to a place” where she was happy with herself.

“I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” she said. “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

Body dysmorphic disorder can lead to social isolation and depression

Body dysmorphia, or body dysmorphic disorder, is a mental health condition in which people are preoccupied with a specific body part’s perceived physical flaw. For some people with it, mirrors are more like funhouse mirrors, reflecting a soft belly curve as a giant belly or a delicate forehead scar as far brighter than their eyes.

People with BDD aren’t just sufferers of the human condition, thinking it would nice if their faces had fewer wrinkles or their breasts didn’t sag. Rather, the disorder significantly affects their daily life and can lead to “ritualistic behaviors,” according to the Cleveland Clinic, like constantly flexing already-massive muscles in mirrors or spending endless hours experimenting with makeups to disguise a birthmark.

Eventually, their behavior can lead to social isolation, depression, and problems at work and home. Some people even seek plastic surgery to “correct” something that, to outsiders, didn’t need correcting.

“Self-acceptance is not just about how we look,” psychologist Charlotte Markey previously told Insider. “Data suggests that cosmetic procedures don’t have a lasting effect on people’s positive body images nor their general well-being.”

caption Body dysmorphia involves a preoccupation with a perceived flaw. source Youngoldman/iStock

Therapy and medication can help with body dysmorphia

People with BDD can recover, typically with therapy that helps them challenge false beliefs about their appearance. Family therapy and medication can help too.

Lizzo did reportedly see a therapist in 2018 after the pressure of her rapid rise to fame led to an emotional breakdown. Now, she hopes her music will be therapeutic to listeners, especially other black women.

“As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’m making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period.”