Lizzo asked her followers to edit her AMAs outfit and tiny bag with Photoshop, and they delivered

caption Lizzo wore a white Valentino microbag to the AMAs red carpet on Sunday, and she later asked her Twitter followers to edit a photo of her outfit. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp; John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp; Lizzo/Twitter

Lizzo made a big statement with a tiny handbag at Sunday night’s American Music Awards.

The “Truth Hurts” singer was glowing in a tiered orange dress, but her ensemble was overshadowed by the white Valentino microbag dangling from her finger. There’s even a Twitter account, “Lizzo’s Tiny Bag,” which is dedicated to the singer’s now-iconic purse.

Lizzo shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram, writing: “@maisonvalentino bag big enough for my f—s to give.”

On Monday, Lizzo posted a tweet with a photo of her red carpet look, requesting someone to edit the picture.

In the tweet, she wrote: “Can someone photoshop the bag big and me small? I’m tryna see something.”

Her followers seemed to jump at the opportunity to wow Lizzo with hilarious renditions of her dramatic outfit.

One fan created an enlarged image of the white purse holding Lizzo.

Another follower responded to the parody of Lizzo’s purse holding her, writing: “This is high art.”

The responses got pretty clever, with users offering an artistic play on perspective.

Tiny Lizzo on a tiny red carpet… @lizzo pic.twitter.com/6KXjfR28CK — Max Gill (@MaxGill97) November 25, 2019

Here, one fan’s edited photo turns Lizzo’s outfit into an optical illusion of sorts.

Lizzo carries a little Lizzo with a little purse on her purse pic.twitter.com/NDz2giQtR5 — LaUrss (@KuroiLayne) November 25, 2019

Mostly, though, Lizzo’s fans took the editing request as an opportunity to show their admiration for the singer.