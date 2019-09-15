Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley danced to Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ at an event in Washington

- Representative Ilhan Omar shared a video of herself and Representative Ayanna Pressley dancing to Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts” at an event for Congressional Black Caucus week in Washington, DC.
- The video was originally posted by Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.
- Lizzo moved to Minnesota in 2011, the state Omar represents.
Not every moment of working in politics is serious and formal.
During a Congressional Black Caucas week event in Washington, DC, Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts were filmed dancing to Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” among a crowd of other attendees.
The video was originally posted by Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, and retweeted by Omar.
“We couldn’t celebrate #breakingconcreteceilings without jamming to my hometown girl @lizzo,” Omar wrote of the singer/songwriter/rapper Lizzo, who moved to Minneapolis in 2011. “Even @AyannaPressley loves our home girl!”
Omar and Pressley are members of “the squad” whose other members include Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. The freshman Democrats have emerged as primary targets of conservative media and Republicans, but it hasn’t stopped them from taking Washington by storm – and having a little fun while they’re at it.
