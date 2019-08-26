Lizzo looks like a literal goddess at the 2019 MTV VMAs in a sparkling red gown covered in the word ‘siren’

- source
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
- Lizzo rocked the MTV 2019 VMAs with a sparkling red gown on the red carpet, complete with a red and silver feather boa that she wore draped around her shoulders.
- The word “Siren” was written all over the gown, which was designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino.
- Lizzo channeled The Supremes with her hair styled high in an updo and a glamorous cat eye.
The truth may hurt, but Lizzo’s incredible red carpet look at the 2019 MTV VMAs sure doesn’t.
Lizzo had all eyes on her on Monday night as she walked the red carpet in a sparkling red gown, complete with a red and silver feather boa that was draped around her shoulders.
- source
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lizzo continued her glamorous theme with her styling, teasing her hair in a high updo that made her look like the fourth member of The Supremes and accessorizing with a stunning diamond necklace.
She completed the look with a perfect cat eye and bright red lips.
Lizzo, who is nominated for best new artist, also stayed true to her cheeky personality while on the red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
- source
- Bryan Bedder/WireImage
Lizzo has had her biggest year yet, and it will only continue with her film debut in Hustlers, which premieres next month and also stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, and Keke Palmer.
