Lizzo wore the world’s tiniest handbag to the AMAs because it was ‘big enough for my f—- to give’

caption Lizzo posed on the red carpet with the world’s tiniest bag. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Lizzo rocked up to the American Music Awards 2019 red carpet on Sunday night carrying what can only be desribed as the world’s tiniest handbag.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, who was nominated for three prizes, wore a fllamboyant ruffled Valentino peach mini dress, but she certainly kept her accessories to a minimum.

The tiny white Valentino bag, which is one of three in the world, proved to be more of a distraction on the red carpet than her bright ensemble as she highlighted its micro size by holding it up just between her fingers.

caption According to Lizzo, the white Valentino micro-bag is one of three in the world. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

Acknowledging the tiny bag could barely fit a lipstick, Lizzo Instagrammed her look with the caption: “@maison valentino bag big enough for my fucks to give. Big body bitch in a Valentin-HO custom for @amas.”

The singer got the tick of approval from a number of fashion’s greatest influencers with Marc Jacobs commenting on her Instagram with the heart emoji and Ariana Grande writing: “cutest.”

But some others did wonder what the bag could actually hold.

Chelsea Handler asked: “What’s in that purse?” while another follower said: “I’m dying to know if there’s anything in it. A mint? An almond?”

However, the singer did reveal the question on everyone’s mind during a red carpet interview.”

“I got tampons in here, a flask of tequila, condoms,” the 31-year-old joked.

The micro-bag trend took off earlier this year when models walked down the runway at Paris Fashion Week in February holding miniature handbags designed by Jacquemus.

The tiny Jacquemus bags retail between $240 to $504 and since then, other fashion houses have been shrinking their bags down too.

caption The Jacquemus bags retail between $240 to $540 each. source Richard Bord/Getty Images

