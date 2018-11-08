LJ Partnership Makes Senior Appointment in Hong Kong to Expand its Asian Capabilities

Experienced Real Estate Advisor to Help Asian Families Diversify Assets across the Globe

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 November 2018 – LJ Partnership (rebranding as Alvarium Investments in Q1 2019), an independent investment firm advising institutional and private clients that currently supervises US$15bn in assets, today announced the appointment of Neill O’Brien as a Managing Director. He joins LJ Partnership’s wholly-owned investment and advisory subsidiary, Guggenheim Investment Advisors (Hong Kong) Limited (“GIA (HK)”), which was acquired by LJ Partnership in 2016. The appointment comes shortly after a significant investment by Dilmun, the New York-backed family office originally from the Gulf, which acquired a 40% stake in LJ Partnership in July 2018.

Mr. O’Brien has more than 10 years of experience in real estate advisory, counselling Asian real estate clients on acquisitions, dispositions, JVs, debt and equity raising, as well as leasing and ownership strategy. Based in Hong Kong, his real estate advisory expertise complements GIA HK’s existing asset management capability and will be instrumental in driving LJ Partnership’s growth in Asia.

Alexander de Meyer, CEO of LJ Partnership, said: “We are delighted that Neill — a seasoned regional real estate advisor — is joining GIA (HK) as a Managing Director. This comes at a time that we are expanding our footprint in the Asia-Pacific region. Neill will be a strong addition to the specialist advisory team matching long term capital to proprietory deal flow.”

Neill O’Brien, the new Managing Director at GIA (HK), said: “I am very pleased to be joining LJ Partnership’s real estate advisory and investment business in Asia. Capitalising on the Group’s well-established platform, international network of real estate operators and impressive investment track record, I look forward to introducing Asian investors to a range of diversified direct and co-investment opportunities across the globe; and to further contributing to LJ Partnership’s expansion in Asia-Pacific.”

Building on its diversified global shareholder base and solid track record, LJ Partnership is looking to manage a greater share of the growing pool of Asian wealth and help investors to look for co-investment and direct investment opportunities globally. LJ Partnership partners with real estate operators, each with a specific real estate specialization ranging across residential, commercial and hotels/hospitality areas. To date, it has invested over £2.2 bn ($3bn) of equity, primarily in real estate, and its realised track record shows a net IRR of 25%.

Andrew Williams, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of LJ Partnership, who has recently relocated from London to Asia-Pacific to drive the Group’s growth said: “We are striving for further growth in Asia-Pacific and are actively looking for opportunities, in terms of talent and M&A, so as to extend our global presence. This has been recently demonstrated by our acquisition of a stake in boutique investment manager New Zealand Assets Management Ltd (NZAM) and by our recruitment of senior hires in Singapore and Australia.”

LJ Partnership also recently announced an investment in Lepe Partners. The Group will collaborate with Lepe Partners to create a merchant bank for the millennial generation, under the Alvarium brand, with a focus on media, consumer and technology sectors.

About LJ Partnership

LJ Partnership is an independent investment firm advising institutional and private clients.

Built on a traditional merchant banking model, we provide investment and administration services through four key divisions: (1) investment management in public and private markets (discretionary, advisory and consulting); (2) direct investments in real assets; (3) merchant banking advisory; and (4) fiduciary and family office administration.

The firm currently supervises $15bn in assets in Europe, Asia and the Americas and employs 200 staff at nine offices, located in London, New York, Miami, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Geneva, Lisbon, Mauritius and the Isle of Man.

LJ Partnership will rebrand as Alvarium Investments in Q1 2019.