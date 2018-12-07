L.L.Bean is having a 25% off sitewide sale that includes Bean Boots — these are the best pairs to buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Today only (December 7), you can save 25% sitewide at L.L.Bean by using the promo code “SAVEBIG” at checkout.

The sale isn’t openly advertised so don’t be alarmed if you don’t see it on the homepage.

While apparel and gear are included in the promotion, the best items on sale right now are the iconic Bean Boots.

As an item that typically sells out before the height of winter, you can get your Bean Boots now at a lower price.

Winter will be here before you know it. When it comes to footwear, you should already have a nice pair of fall boots, so now is the time to shift your focus to a pair of winter boots.

The iconic L.L.Bean Boots are known for selling out every year well before the height of winter, and right now they’re on sale for 25% off – along with the rest of L.L.Bean’s apparel and gear.

Created in 1912 by avid fisherman and hunter Leon Leonwood Bean to keep feet warm and dry, the boots were handmade in Maine and single-handedly launched the company to success.

To this day, the L.L.Bean Boot is made in Maine by expert craftspeople, never by a machine, using the same design and manufacturing processes. With immense popularity, the demand for Bean Boots always far exceeds what the factory can produce by hand.

While the classic 8-inch boot is still available, there are many new options for men, women, and kids. Whether you’re going for a higher 10-inch boot, a warm insulated boot, a stylish moccasin, or a unique color, you can find it here.

source L.L. Bean

Now through December 7, L.L.Bean is having an amazing sitewide sale that puts Bean Boots at the lowest price they’ve been since Black Friday last year. You can save 25% by simply using the promo code “SAVEBIG” at checkout.

Don’t wait until there’s snow on the ground to order your Bean Boots. With how quickly orders pile up, you might not get a chance to wear them until next winter.

Check out the best L.L.Bean Boots for men, women, and kids below:

Men’s L.L.Bean Original 8-Inch Boot

Men’s L.L.Bean Shearling-Lined 10-Inch Boot

Men’s L.L.Bean Limited-Edition Luxe Padded Collar 8-Inch Boot

Men’s L.L.Bean Small Batch Chamois-Lined 8-Inch Boot

Men’s L.L.Bean Signature Waxed-Canvas 10-Inch Maine Hunting Boot

Women’s L.L.Bean Limited-Edition Luxe Padded Collar 6-Inch Boot

Women’s L.L.Bean 8-Inch Bison Boot

Women’s L.L.Bean Herringbone Shearling-Lined 10-Inch Boot

Women’s L.L.Bean Small Batch Chamois-Lined 8-Inch Boot

Women’s L.L.Bean Rubber Moc Boot

Kids’ L.L.Bean Boot Original

Kids’ L.L.Bean Small Batch 6-Inch Boot

Kids’ L.L.Bean Waxed-Canvas Boot