15 great deals you’ll find during L.L.Bean’s Black Friday sale

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source L.L.Bean

Now through November 27, you can save 20% on clothing and outerwear at L.L.Bean by using the promo code “THANKS20” at checkout.

The sale includes fleeces, flannels, jeans, jackets, and much more.

Made for the outdoors, L.L.Bean is one of the best brands for tackling the elements in style. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, its having a huge sale to pass along some savings.

Now through November 27, you can save 20% on clothing and outwear by using the promo code “THANKS20” at checkout. You’ll also receive a $10 gift card to use on a future purchase of $50 or more by December 24.

Whether you’re looking for warm flannel shirts and sweaters, comfortable fleece jackets, or a heavy winter parka, you’ll be able to get a great deal at L.L.Bean.

Since there are so many great sales going on all across the web, the last thing you want to do is spend too much time shopping in one place. So, to make it easier for you, we rounded up some of the best deals at L.L.Bean for men, women, and kids. Check them out below.

Looking for more deals? We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the internet.

To potentially save more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores.

Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt

source L.L.Bean

Men’s Classic Ragg Wool Sweater

source L.L.Bean

Men’s Hi-Pile Fleece Pullover

source L.L.Bean

Men’s Ultralight 850 Down Big Baffle Hooded Puffer Jacket

source L.L.Bean

Men’s Double L Classic Fit Fleece Lined Jeans

source L.L.Bean

Women’s Signature Archive Poncho

source L.L.Bean

Women’s Maine Mountain Parka

source L.L.Bean

Women’s Hi-Pile Fleece Pullover

source L.L.Bean

Women’s Classic Ragg Wool Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater

source L.L.Bean

Women’s Soft Cotton Rugby Hoodie

source L.L.Bean

Kids’ Maine Mountain Parka

source L.L.Bean

Infants’ Hi-Loft Fleece Coveralls

source L.L.Bean

Girls’ Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt

source L.L.Bean

Boys’ Shirt Jacket

source L.L.Bean

Infants’ and Toddlers’ Cold Buster Snowsuit