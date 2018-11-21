15 great deals you’ll find during L.L.Bean’s Black Friday sale

Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
L.L.Bean

  • Now through November 27, you can save 20% on clothing and outerwear at L.L.Bean by using the promo code “THANKS20” at checkout.
  • The sale includes fleeces, flannels, jeans, jackets, and much more.

Made for the outdoors, L.L.Bean is one of the best brands for tackling the elements in style. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, its having a huge sale to pass along some savings.

Now through November 27, you can save 20% on clothing and outwear by using the promo code “THANKS20” at checkout. You’ll also receive a $10 gift card to use on a future purchase of $50 or more by December 24.

Whether you’re looking for warm flannel shirts and sweaters, comfortable fleece jackets, or a heavy winter parka, you’ll be able to get a great deal at L.L.Bean.

Since there are so many great sales going on all across the web, the last thing you want to do is spend too much time shopping in one place. So, to make it easier for you, we rounded up some of the best deals at L.L.Bean for men, women, and kids. Check them out below.

Shop the L.L.Bean Black Friday sale now.

Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt

Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt, available in nine colors, $39.96 (Originally $49.95) [You save $9.99]

Men’s Classic Ragg Wool Sweater

Classic Ragg Wool Sweater, available in four colors, $79.20 (Originally $99) [You save $19.80]

Men’s Hi-Pile Fleece Pullover

Hi-Pile Fleece Pullover, available in four colors, $63.20 (Originally $79) [You save $15.80]

Men’s Ultralight 850 Down Big Baffle Hooded Puffer Jacket

Ultralight 850 Down Big Baffle Hooded Puffer Jacket, available in three colors, $239.20 (Originally $299) [You save $59.80]

Men’s Double L Classic Fit Fleece Lined Jeans

Double L Classic Fit Fleece Lined Jeans, $51.96 (Originally $64.95) [You save $12.99]

Women’s Signature Archive Poncho

Signature Archive Poncho, $95.20 (Originally $119) [You save $23.80]

Women’s Maine Mountain Parka

Maine Mountain Parka, available in two colors, $319.20 (Originally $399) [You save $79.80]

Women’s Hi-Pile Fleece Pullover

Hi-Pile Fleece Pullover, available in five colors, $63.20 (Originally $79) [You save $15.80]

Women’s Classic Ragg Wool Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater

Classic Ragg Wool Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater, available in four colors, $63.96 (Originally $79.95) [You save $15.99]

Women’s Soft Cotton Rugby Hoodie

Soft Cotton Rugby Hoodie, available in two colors, $43.96 (Originally $54.95) [You save $10.99]

Kids’ Maine Mountain Parka

Kids’ Maine Mountain Parka, available in three colors, $111.20 (Originally $139) [You save $27.80]

Infants’ Hi-Loft Fleece Coveralls

Infants’ Hi-Loft Fleece Coveralls, $39.96 (Originally $49.95) [You save $9.99]

Girls’ Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt

Girls’ Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt, $39.96 (Originally $49.95) [You save $9.99]

Boys’ Shirt Jacket

Boys’ Shirt Jacket, $31.99 (Originally $44.95) [You save $12.96]

Infants’ and Toddlers’ Cold Buster Snowsuit

Cold Buster Snowsuit, available in three colors, $63.20 (Originally $79) [You save $15.80]