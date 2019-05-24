L.L.Bean is having a big Memorial Day sale with 20% off everything through the weekend — here are 11 standout deals

By
Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
-

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

L.L.Bean is kicking off summer this Memorial Day Weekend with a sitewide sale. Now through May 28, you can save 20% on your order by using the promo code “SUMMER” at checkout. Along with apparel and footwear (including the iconic Bean Boot) for men, women, and kids, the sale also includes bags and travel accessories, outdoor equipment, and home goods.

The code is valid on full-price and sale styles, so you’ll save regardless of your budget or what you’re shopping for. You can choose summer styles to wear now, past-season fall and winter styles for later in the year, or a combination of both.

To help you get to the best deals quickly, we rounded up 11 of our favorite products on sale. And if you’re looking for something specific, you can jump directly to the product categories listed, below.

Shop the L.L.Bean Memorial Day sale now or find a list of other Memorial Day sales here.

Bean Boots

Men’s: $108 (originally $135) [You save $27]

Women’s: $108 (originally $135) [You save $27]

Men’s Signature Anorak Windbreaker

$63.99 (Originally $99) [You save $35.01]

Men’s Traverse 10-inch Swim Trunks

$31.99 (Originally $44.95) [You save $12.96]

Men’s Rapid River Technical Fishing Shirt

$23.99 (Originally $79) [You save $55.01]

Men’s Casco Bay Boat Mocs

$55.99 (Originally $89) [You save $33.01]

Women’s Squareneck Tanksuit

$47.99 (Originally $74.95) [You save $26.96]

Women’s Premium Washable Linen Shirt

$27.99 (Originally $64.95) [You save $36.96]

Women’s Essential Sun Hat

$15.99 (Originally $39.95) [You save $23.96]

Women’s Signature Handsewn Suede Loafers

$71.99 (Originally $159) [You save $87.01]

Everyday Lightweight Tote

$23.99 (Originally $34.95) [You save $10.96]

Sportsman’s Medium Spinner Pullman

$223.20 (Originally $319) [You save $95.80]