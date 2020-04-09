L.L.Bean’s popular Wicked Good Slippers are so comfortable, some of us have been wearing them for more than 10 years — here’s why we love them

caption Sally Kaplan, senior style and beauty editor, swears by her L.L.Bean slippers. source Sally Kaplan

L.L.Bean might be known for its outdoor gear and flannel button-downs, but if you ask the Insider Reviews team, its Wicked Good Slippers might be very the best thing it makes.

Several members of the Insider Reviews team have L.L.Bean slippers, and many of us swear by them for their comfort, warmth, and overall style.

The Wicked Good Slipper line consists of a variety of styles, from moccasins to ankle booties, a few of which we’ve reviewed below.

While people all over the world are practicing social distancing and staying at home, normal shoes are probably getting a lot less wear than usual – and that’s where a good pair of slippers come in handy.

Plenty of us on the Insider Reviews team are big fans of one particular brand of slippers, and it’s the same brand most people know for its outdoorsy clothing and gear. I’m talking about L.L.Bean’s Wicked Good Slippers, our personal gold standard in comfort, warmth, and looks.

L.L.Bean’s Wicked Good Slippers line features a few different styles for both men and women, including moccasins, ankle booties, chukkas, and slides. While there is plenty of variation in the different types, they all share the same materials. Each pair is made from a combination of high-quality sheepskin with shearling-lined interiors. Shearling is naturally warm, moisture-wicking, and odor-resistant, which is perfect for keeping feet nice and toasty, but not too sweaty.

The Wicked Good Slippers and other shearling-lined footwear from L.L.Bean come with a card that reads:

“Shearling-lined footwear should provide a snug fit in order to offer both comfort and warmth. Initially, your toes and forefoot should feel slightly confined. The shearling lining will pack down around the shape of your toes and foot to provide a custom fit within a short period of time.”

You’ll want to keep this in mind when ordering a pair. They fit true to size and are only available in full sizes, so if you wear a half size, don’t be afraid to order down. They will naturally loosen up a bit with wear.

It’s also worth noting that L.L.Bean fully stands behind its craftsmanship with a one-year money-back guarantee. If you’re not 100% satisfied with an item, you can return it for a refund. After one year, L.L.Bean will consider items for return that are defective due to materials or craftsmanship (not regular wear and tear).

Check out our full thoughts on our favorite pairs, below.

Wicked Good Slippers

I’ve had my L.L.Bean Wicked Good Slippers for some time now, and I’ve always loved them, but now that I spend a majority of time at home, I can’t seem to take them off. The insides of the slippers are fully lined with plush genuine shearling, which makes them super cozy and warm.

While any shearling slipper should be warm, I especially like the Wicked Good Slippers (and named it the best for warmth in our men’s slippers guide) because of the above-the-ankle cut. You can wear them with or without socks, but I prefer them without socks.

Rather than having a rubber outsole, the Wicked Good Slippers have a soft leather outsole. Some people might find this to be a negative as they’re not great for taking out the trash or making a quick run to the store, but I quite like having shoes that are specifically dedicated to staying inside my home. – Amir Ismael, Insider Reviews reporter

When I moved from Florida to the Midwest for college, my Aunt Betty (who grew up in Indiana) gave me my first pair from L.L.Bean. “You’re going to need these, I promise,” she told me. I didn’t believe her until winter hit – and you bet I wore those slippers every day after. She gave me the bootie pair that comes all the way over your ankles, and I got about 10 years of use out of them. I do find them to stretch out a little with continued wear, but they also age well as the leather under your feet becomes tougher over time. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Reviews senior editor

Women’s Wicked Good Moccasins

I got these slippers a few Christmases ago, and they’re just the best for keeping my feet nice and toasty in the winter. They’re shearling-lined, so they’re perfectly cozy to wear with or without socks, and they’ve held their shape nicely after plenty of indoor wear. The laces often come undone, but that’s about the only flaw I can come up with for them. They’re affordable at $79 (you can get them even cheaper during sales), they’re durable, and the women’s version comes in seven great colors and two widths. I’ve got the Neutral shade and my size 8 fits true to size. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Reviews executive editor

Once the shearling in the ankle booties I mentioned before were just too worn out to feel good anymore, I tossed them and decided to try the moccasins. I appreciate that they have a thin sole for a little extra support and longevity, but I do find that they stretch out quickly and the leather tie at the top of the shoe, though helpful in tightening the slippers up again, comes undone all the time. You can solve that problem with a little glue, which I recommend. Otherwise, these slippers are just as great as the old ones I wore, and I’m sure I’ll get at least another 10 years of use from them. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Reviews senior editor

Men’s Wicked Good Moc Boot II

The Wicked Good Moc Boots were easily one of my favorite purchases the year I bought them. The first few weeks were like walking on clouds, making winter mornings so much more pleasant. My last job was remote, so I wore them basically all day every day when working from home. While they weren’t quite as comfortable a year later, even after all that wear, they were better than any other slippers I’d worn. After a little over two years of daily wear, they were too damaged to continue wearing. Even though I wore my pair out, I don’t doubt they’d last much longer with normal wear. I will absolutely buy another pair in the future. – Adam Burakowski, Insider Reviews director of commerce