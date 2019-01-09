L.L.Bean is having one of its biggest sales of the year with up to 50% off winter clothes, shoes, and gear

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- L.L.Bean is having a massive winter clearance sale – one of it’s biggest sales of the year.
- Now through January 13, you can save up to 50% on sale styles.
- The sale includes apparel, footwear, outdoor equipment, travel accessories, and home goods.
The start of a new year is a great time to save on clothes, shoes, and outdoor gear as retailers work to clear out inventory in preparation for the next season. L.L.Bean‘s massive winter clearance sale is a prime example of that – and it’s going on right now.
Until January 13, you can save up to 50% on winter clearance apparel and footwear styles for men, women, and kids. The sale also includes bags and travel accessories, outdoor equipment, and home goods. Although you’ve got a few days to take advantage of the deals, you’ll want to grab the best ones now before they’re gone.
Whether you’re in need of items to wear right now or you’re already planning your adventures for the next fall and winter seasons, there are plenty of worthwhile things to buy.
To help you get to the best deals quickly, we rounded up 20 of our favorite products on sale. Check them out below or find plenty of other amazing deals on the site here.
Shop the L.L.Bean sale now.
Men’s L.L.Bean Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt
Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt, $64.99 (Originally $74) [You save $9.01]
Men’s L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Colorblock Fleece Pullover
Mountain Classic Colorblock Fleece Pullover, $59.99 (Originally $69) [You save $9.01]
Men’s L.L.Bean Ultralight 850 Stretch Down Hooded Jacket
Ultralight 850 Stretch Down Hooded Jacket, available in four colors, $239-$249 (Originally $279) [You save up to $40]
Men’s L.L.Bean All-Season 3-in-1 Jacket
All-Season 3-in-1 Jacket, $194 (Originally $229) [You save $35]
Women’s L.L.Bean Katahdin Microfleece Pullover
Katahdin Microfleece Pullover, $49.99 (Originally $59) [You save $9.01]
Women’s L.L.Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Tunic Sweater
Signature Cotton Fisherman Tunic Sweater, $89.99 (Originally $119) [You save $29.01]
Women’s L.L.Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt
Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt, $44.99 (Originally $49.95) [You save $4.96]
Women’s L.L.Bean Signature Wool Peacoat
Signature Wool Peacoat, available in two colors, $159 (Originally $279) [You save $120]
Kids’ L.L.Bean Sweater Fleece Pullover
Sweater Fleece Pullover, $44.99 (Originally $49.95) [You save $4.96]
Kids’ L.L.Bean Flannel Colorblock Sweatshirt
Flannel Colorblock Sweatshirt, $34.99 (Originally $39.95) [You save $4.96]
Men’s L.L.Bean Cruiser Bean Boots
Cruiser Bean Boots, $149 (Originally $179) [You save $30]
Women’s L.L.Bean Katahdin Patch Waxed-Canvas Bean Boots
Katahdin Patch Waxed-Canvas Bean Boots, $129 (Originally $149) [You save $20]
Kids’ L.L.Bean Waxed-Canvas Bean Boots
Waxed-Canvas Bean Boots, $109 (Originally $129) [You save $20]
L.L.Bean Deluxe Book Pack
Deluxe Book Pack, $44.99 (Originally $49.95) [You save $4.96]
L.L.Bean Tri-Color Medium Adventure Duffle
Tri-Color Medium Adventure Duffle, available in two colors, $49.99 (Originally $59.95) [You save $9.96]
L.L.Bean Large Sportsman’s Expandable Rolling Pullman
Large Sportsman’s Expandable Rolling Pullman, available in three colors, $279 (Originally $329) [You save $50]
L.L.Bean Adventure Done 4-Person Tent
Adventure Done 4-Person Tent, $194 (Originally $229) [You save $35]
L.L.Bean PrimaLoft-Filled Ultraplush Throw
PrimaLoft-Filled Ultraplush Throw, $59.99 (Originally $69) [You save $9.01]
L.L.Bean 40° Camp Sleeping Bag
40° Camp Sleeping Bag, available in two colors, $69.99 (Originally $79.95) [You save $9.96]
L.L.Bean Breakfast Set
