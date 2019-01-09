L.L.Bean is having one of its biggest sales of the year with up to 50% off winter clothes, shoes, and gear

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

L.L.Bean is having a massive winter clearance sale – one of it’s biggest sales of the year.

Now through January 13, you can save up to 50% on sale styles.

The sale includes apparel, footwear, outdoor equipment, travel accessories, and home goods.

The start of a new year is a great time to save on clothes, shoes, and outdoor gear as retailers work to clear out inventory in preparation for the next season. L.L.Bean‘s massive winter clearance sale is a prime example of that – and it’s going on right now.

Until January 13, you can save up to 50% on winter clearance apparel and footwear styles for men, women, and kids. The sale also includes bags and travel accessories, outdoor equipment, and home goods. Although you’ve got a few days to take advantage of the deals, you’ll want to grab the best ones now before they’re gone.

Whether you’re in need of items to wear right now or you’re already planning your adventures for the next fall and winter seasons, there are plenty of worthwhile things to buy.

To help you get to the best deals quickly, we rounded up 20 of our favorite products on sale. Check them out below or find plenty of other amazing deals on the site here.

Men’s L.L.Bean Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt

Men’s L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Colorblock Fleece Pullover

Men’s L.L.Bean Ultralight 850 Stretch Down Hooded Jacket

Men’s L.L.Bean All-Season 3-in-1 Jacket

Women’s L.L.Bean Katahdin Microfleece Pullover

Women’s L.L.Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Tunic Sweater

Women’s L.L.Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt

Women’s L.L.Bean Signature Wool Peacoat

Kids’ L.L.Bean Sweater Fleece Pullover

Kids’ L.L.Bean Flannel Colorblock Sweatshirt

Men’s L.L.Bean Cruiser Bean Boots

Women’s L.L.Bean Katahdin Patch Waxed-Canvas Bean Boots

Kids’ L.L.Bean Waxed-Canvas Bean Boots

L.L.Bean Deluxe Book Pack

L.L.Bean Tri-Color Medium Adventure Duffle

L.L.Bean Large Sportsman’s Expandable Rolling Pullman

L.L.Bean Adventure Done 4-Person Tent

L.L.Bean PrimaLoft-Filled Ultraplush Throw

L.L.Bean 40° Camp Sleeping Bag

L.L.Bean Breakfast Set