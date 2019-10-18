Photo of ex-Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein loving retirement shows how dramatically he’s ‘lost stature’

source Twitter

Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein posed with Harvard’s men’s basketball team and comically took a jab at his height amongst the collegiate athletes.

“I knew I’d lose stature when I left my old job,” he wrote in a tweet. “Thank you Harvard basketball team for rubbing it in!!”

