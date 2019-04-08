This $128 tote converts into a backpack in under a minute — it’s the most versatile bag I’ve ever used

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The Lo & Sons Edgemont Convertible Backpack Tote ($128) switches between backpack and tote in under a minute with a few quick strap adjustments.

In either form, it holds and organizes an impressive amount of stuff, but remains comfortable to carry and feels lighter than expected.

The multi-use, multi-look bag is a perfect example of functional and stylish versatility, making it a great go-to accessory for both traveling and everyday life.

The convertible bag is truly a beautiful invention. Created for the value- and space-conscious multi-tasker, convertible bags make you feel like you’ve gotten away with something – for the price of one bag, you get two (or even three or four) once you do some quick strap reconfiguration.

The latest bag I’m obsessed with is one such miracle of thoughtful and versatile design, the Lo & Sons Edgemont Convertible Backpack Tote ($128).

I’ve been carrying this travel backpack as a work bag for the last couple weeks, and it has performed impressively in every way, from durability and organizational design to aesthetic style.

The bag, available in three colors (black, navy, and navy camo), is constructed with a water-resistant polyester fabric that’s made from recycled plastic bottles. It measures 13 x 5 x 14.5 inches and weighs just over two pounds. It has a nice sturdy, structured look to it, and it’s not too flashy.

Inside, however, is where a lot of the magic hides.

The Edgemont Backpack Tote can fit a ton of stuff, and it has the smartly designed compartments to keep it all organized. There’s a dedicated 13-inch laptop compartment, water bottle and umbrella holders, two smaller sleeves where I slide my wallet and Kindle, and easy-access stash pockets on the sides for things like passports, IDs, and subway passes.

And that’s just everything surrounding the main compartment. In the spacious main compartment, I usually pack all my gym gear, including shoes, plus a toiletry bag or maybe a few products (e.g. skin-care, tech accessories) I need to test for the week.

Once everything is packed away, I zip the bag up at the top and go on my way. Surprisingly, the bag isn’t as heavy as you think it’d be. The different handles, particularly the padded backpack straps, are comfortable, and the straight back prevents heavier weights from ruining your posture.

You can carry all your stuff two different ways with the bag functioning as either a backpack or tote – and converting between the two takes less than a minute.

The backpack straps have clips that attach to loops at the bottom of the backpack (which hide away into their own pockets when not in use). If you want to use the bag as a tote, just un-clip the straps and fold them into the back compartment. They bulge a tiny bit, but I barely noticed them, and neither will anyone else.

When using the bag as a backpack, the top straps act like any standard backpack top handle. In tote mode, they’re the main straps you can carry in your hand or over your shoulder. They’re very sturdy and also comfortable to hold.

Depending on how heavy it is, where I’m walking or standing (e.g. crowded vs. empty space), or simply what my body is feeling that day, I can easily switch between the two modes. Even though it’s just a matter of reconfiguring the straps, the backpack and tote feel like two distinct bags. In fact, I recently had a friend compliment it twice – once when I wore it as a backpack, and once when I wore it as a tote – thinking they were different.

The little things also add up to make this a great convertible bag to carry for work or travel.

I loved the presence and position of the stash pockets on each side of the bag. In the stash pocket closest to the front of my body, I stored the three things I needed the fastest access to: my Metrocard, office ID badge, and key lanyard. Instead of being that bothersome person clogging up the flow of traffic as she digs furiously through her bag, I whisked through doors more smoothly than ever before.

The pattern of the bag was another small detail that happily surprised me. The bag comes in neutral, can’t-go-wrong black and navy options, but I opted for the navy camo, and it was more subtle than I expected. Camo can come off juvenile when not executed well, but Lo & Sons created a stylish take that you only realize is camo upon closer inspection.

In case you can’t tell, I’m very happy with the Edgemont Convertible Backpack Tote from Lo & Sons. The company successfully made a sleek, durable, and comfortable convertible bag worthy of the office, gym, travels, and everyday adventures.