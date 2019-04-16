This $295 travel bag from Lo & Sons is pricey, but it’s the best gift I’ve ever received — its clever design makes traveling so much easier

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Lo & Sons is known for its high-quality, travel-friendly bags.

I was gifted the O.G. Overnight Bag ($295) for my college graduation last spring, and it’s one of my most practical and most-used bags.

The O.G. has a travel sleeve to fit over a suitcase handle, plenty of pockets, a laptop compartment, a key leash, and many other functional features that make it perfect for traveling and beyond.

I’ve been using the bag during my commutes in and out of New York City, and now I understand why it has such rave reviews.

I always love the idea of getting out of New York City for the weekend, until I’m standing at the subway trying to maneuver myself and my carry-on through the turnstile simultaneously. Airports are made for suitcases – they have auto-walks and an abundance of escalators to lessen the burden of lifting heavy luggage. As for train stations, I can’t say they are so suitcase-friendly.

After a few weekend trips out of New York to visit my parents in the suburbs and tired arms from lugging my carry-on up and down the many staircases on subway and train platforms, I searched my room for some alternate, easier-on-the-commute travel bags.

I found something wrong with just about every bag I could find – that one’s too big, that one’s too small, that one has no zipper, and the list went on. Then, I came across the Lo & Sons O.G., which I had only used once before, and in true Goldilocks fashion I realized it was just right. Since, I’ve been using this bag for pretty much every trip I take, either as my sole carrier for weekend trips, or as an added carry-on paired with my suitcase for longer vacations.

Specs

The Lo & Sons O.G. bag is sturdy, filled with tons of convenient pockets to hold all of your essentials, and has a surprising amount of space inside.

From the outside, the O.G. looks more like a structured tote than an overnight bag, likely due to it’s sturdy build, as compared to the classic slouchy duffel style most overnight bags have. It’s made of durable nylon – which is water-resistant – and adorned with some hardware (in either silver or gold, depending on the model) that adds a little sophistication.

It’s definitely a nice-looking bag, but it’s the functionality and multi-purpose utility that make this bag well worth the money. It has a travel sleeve that slides over your suitcase handle and a messenger strap for easy carrying, and then of course you can just wear it as a regular shoulder bag, so you have a few different options of how you can tote it around.

The outside of the bag has two zipper compartments; one filled with smaller open pockets sized to fit pens, journals, and other small essentials; the other with space to fit shoes, toiletry bags, a wet umbrella, or anything you’d like to keep easily accessible and separate from the rest of your belongings. This is a feature I’ve never really seen before, but one I really appreciate as I usually have to pack my shoes in canvas bags to keep them separate from my clean clothes.

Then, there’s the inside of the bag. There’s a padded laptop sleeve that has a closure to keep your device secure, plus plenty of internal pockets and a long leash that ensures you’ll never have to dig around to find your loose keys again. If you want to see all the specs in action, check out this video from Lo & Sons.

While pricey, I think it’s worth the $295 investment.

Bottom Line

With all of all the smart features, I’ve found I’m able to fit just about everything I need for a weekend away in this one bag, unless it’s winter (because sweaters and coats are just too bulky). Even though the bag is so structured, it’s really lightweight, making it really easy to carry, even when loaded with clothing and toiletries.

This bag is a major upgrade from the overnight bag you probably randomly acquired through some promotional event back in high school. The aesthetic appeal is definitely a draw, but beyond style, this bag is extremely practical. If you’re the kind of person who’s constantly jetting around to and from – whether your destinations include the office, the gym, the airport, or anywhere else – this singular bag is likely all you need to seamlessly transition from place to place throughout your day, looking sophisticated all the while.