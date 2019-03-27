Loading a video on Singapore’s 4G networks takes less than 3 secs, and the experience is a lot better than in other countries

The shortest video loading waiting time belonged to both Singtel and M1 – with an average waiting time of 2.4 seconds. Pexels

If you’re the kind of person that can’t stand long video loading times, you should thank heavens you live in sunny Singapore.

A recent study on three of Singapore’s main telco operators showed that when it came to video experience, they all scored well.

Speedy video stream loading times for all

According to the study conducted by Opensignal, the average time Singaporeans have to wait for a streamed video to start playing over an LTE connection is less than three seconds.

Conducted from November 2018 to January 2019, the study found that all three of Singapore’s mobile network operators had similar video loading times. The shortest video loading waiting time belonged to both Singtel and M1 – with an average waiting time of 2.4 seconds.

Starhub was not far behind with a waiting time of 2.7 seconds.

M1 comes in first for having the least streamed video interruptions

When it came to interruptions during video playback – such as halting or buffering due to a weak connection – M1 stood out with the smallest video stalling occurrence score of 1.6 per cent.

According to Opensignal, it is not uncommon to have a video stalling occurrence score of 10 per cent in most other countries with advanced 4G infrastructures.

Of the three mobile network operators in Singapore, Starhub had the highest rate of stalling, with a score of 4.3 per cent, followed by Singtel at 2.9 per cent.

Fast download time does not always equal good video quality

The study also found that Singapore’s major operators maintained consistent, low latency networks that resulted in less lag in real time video chatting and faster rendering of websites or videos.

Fluctuations of speed connections can cause a playing video to buffer when the speed of connections slow down. According to the report, Singapore was also able to maintain an average 4G download speed of 41.4 Mbps at any time of the day.

This is more than enough to support most video streams, the report said.

The report said that with the high standards that the three major operators in Singapore have set for video experience, it will be difficult for a new contender to meet these expectations.

A fourth mobile operator, TPG Telcom, will enter the market this year.

