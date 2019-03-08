The 20 lobbying groups that spent the most money to get their voice heard in Washington last year

- source
- Corporations and trade organizations spend tens of millions of dollars every year to influence public policy.
- The top companies and groups spend large sums of money to push their policy objectives to their own benefit.
- Here are the 20 lobbying groups that spent the most in Washington, DC in 2018.
Corporations, organizations, and groups looking to influence public policy one way or another shell out large sums of money to lobbying firms every year.
In 2018, it was no different. According to data from OpenSecrets, a watchdog website that tracks money in politics, here are the biggest spenders on lobbying in 2018.
Southern Company
Southern Company, which focuses on American gas and electric utilities, spent $12,300,000 in 2018.
Amid several scandals and public relations fiascos, Facebook spent $12,620,000 on lobbying in 2018.
Lockheed Martin
Defense giant Lockheed Martin spent $13,205,502 in 2018.
NCTA: The Internet & Television Association
In 2018, the Internet & Television Association spent $13,240,000. They are a trade association focused primarily on broadband and television.
Bayer AG
Bayer AG, a German pharmaceutical company, spent $13,430,000 on lobbying in 2018.
National Association of Broadcasters
The National Association of Broadcasters spent $14,170,000 in 2018.
Northrop Grumman
Defense contractor Northrop Grumman spent $14,303,000 on lobbying efforts in 2018.
Amazon
Amazon, which announced their intent to build two new headquarters in Virginia and New York in 2018, spent $14,400,000 on lobbying. They ultimately pulled out of building a new facility in New York.
Comcast
Comcast spent $15,072,000 in 2018 on lobbying efforts.
Boeing
Boeing, the largest airliner manufacturer in the world, spent $15,120,000 on lobbying in 2018.
AT&T
Telecommunications giant AT&T spent $18,529,000 on lobbying in 2018.
American Medical Association
The American Medical Association, which is the largest trade associations for physicians, spent $20,417,000 on lobbying in 2018.
Alphabet Inc
Alphabet, which is the parent company of Google, spent $21,740,000 on lobbying in 2018.
Business Roundtable
Business Roundtable is a group of CEOs who push for public policy backing their interests. They spent $23,160,000 in 2018.
Blue Cross Blue Shied
One of the biggest United States health insurance giants spent $23,604,221 on lobbying in 2018.
American Hospital Association
The Chicago-based American Hospital Association spent $23,927,842 on lobbying efforts.
Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America
The Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America is a trade association for drug manufacturers. They spent $27,989,250 on lobbying in 2018.
Open Society Policy Center
The Open Society Policy Center, a human rights organization founded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros that seeks to influence US policy, spent $31,520,000 in 2018.
National Association of Realtors
The National Association of Realtors spent $72,808,648 on lobbying in 2018.
US Chamber of Commerce
The US Chamber of Commerce spent a whopping $94,800,000 on lobbying in 2018. The group is the largest spender in 2018, focusing on pushing business-oriented public policy.