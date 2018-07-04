BooksActually is looking to raise funds for a permanent home – and it aims to do so by selling S$50 bricks

Local bookstore BooksActually is appealing for help to raise funds, and to do so people can buy $50 dollars bricks. Facebook/BooksActually

BooksActually, an independent bookstore situated in Tiong Bahru that specialises in all things literary, wants to be around for good and is looking to raise funds to do just that.

The store announced last month that although it has been in its current location for 13 years now, it has just been renting that space.

BooksActually now wants to purchase a unit that it can call home permanently and hence needs to start raising funds for it.

It has decided to ask customers to help out by buying S$50 dollar ($37 dollars) bricks in a campaign called the “BooksActually Shophouse Fund $50 Brick”.

On its Facebook page, the bookstore also named the various issues it faced over the past decade, which is namely the rising operating costs, rental and “bad business decisions” among others.

The reason it is selling these bricks now, according to owner Kenny Leck, is that just selling books will not be enough to raise the targeted amount of S$2 million.

Leck is a self-professed collector and lovers of bricks, and according to the website, each brick is “handmade” and “symbolic” of the support buyers will be showing the bookstore.

The bricks that people will be able to buy. BooksActually

The campaign will run to the end of the year, and if it meets the targeted financial goal, BooksActually will be moving to Balestier.

Other than books, the store is also home to three cats – Cake, Pico and Lemon – that are allowed to roam freely around the shop.