A local TV station is getting backlash for uncritically covering two Islamophobic pundits

Islamophobic activist Katie Hopkins.

A local CBS station is under criticism for a segment uncritically covering an event with Katie Hopkins and Elizabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff.

The two are anti-Muslim conspiracy theorists, and the segment didn’t contradict or push back against anything they said.

Of the 57 percent of Americans who say they get their news from television, 46% say they watch local news stations, and some critics say the segment shows just how important local news can be.

A local TV news station is being criticized for a segment uncritically covering a speaking event with two famous anti-Muslim activists.

On March 25, Katie Hopkins and Elizabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff spoke at an event hosted by Republican organizations in Midland, Texas. Both are conspiracy theorists who have been accused of making racist and Islamophobic statements. Sabaditsch-Wolff was convicted of hate speech in Austria in 2011 and forced to pay a fine. Even the description for their talk, titled “The Fall of Europe – Unbridled Immigration,” was billed as a warning against immigration and promoted several Islamophobic conspiracy theories.

CBS 7, a local news channel in the area, covered the event without pushing back against the Islamophobic rhetoric or the false statements made by people it interviewed. An audience member interviewed said “Islam is very stealthily trying to take over every country it can possibly take over, and it’s part of their religion to do so,” and the anchor failed to question the statements.

i love it when news outlets uncritically cover and amplify islamaphobia pic.twitter.com/KLFGH4ZwH1 — Ali Breland (@alibreland) April 19, 2019

Though the event occurred in March, it went viral after Ali Breland, a disinformation reporter for the left-wing political magazine Mother Jones, posted the segment to Twitter Friday. People pointed out that the reporters didn’t seem to take any responsibility for the false and hateful material in the broadcast or attempt to dispel the incorrect information being said on air.

Always amazed by TV's ability to just read the teleprompter. It's like that scene in Anchorman. You could put anything up there, and they'll just read. — Benjamin Oreskes???? (@boreskes) April 19, 2019

Local TV news is one of the most trusted forms of media. This local news clip is shocking. https://t.co/18OPB6lokB — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) April 19, 2019

I am the same age as Katie Hopkins, the one dressed like she's going to a disco, and everything about her confirms that ugliness on the inside ages you terribly on the outside. https://t.co/SBJ0YhKzJL — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) April 19, 2019

This is a shocking abdication of journalistic integrity from a local news station. Giving unabashed racist Katie Hopkins a mic and allowing her lies and Islamophobic vitriol to go completely unchallenged is absolute malpractice. https://t.co/tC9ha3Lswt — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) April 19, 2019

Tried to explain this problem to my parents last night over the weak coverage of the Mueller stuff. Uncritical and mild-mannered speech misses the mark and fails to express how serious a conversation is. When your views are directly injected to the lexicon of America, it matters. https://t.co/9w3eVbIpma — Sam Palmeri (@NthMetalMace) April 19, 2019

A significant number of Americans consider television their preferred method of receiving news, according to a 2016 Pew survey. 46% of the 57% of Americans who get their news from TV say they watch local news to learn about current events.

A representative for CBS 7 didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.