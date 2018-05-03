LIVE: Local election results 2018

caption Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave after voting in local government elections in London, May 3, 2018. source REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON – Voting in the latest set of local elections has taken place in councils across England today.

The polls closed at 22:00 in 150 councils nationwide. The first results will come in shortly with declarations set to continue well into Friday morning. A total of 4,500 seats are up for grabs nationwide.

Prime Minister Theresa May has come into these elections after a difficult six months, losing four members of her Cabinet and suffering a growing number of parliamentary defeats. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has also been under pressure, with his party trailing the Tories in the polls and engulfed in an anti-Semitism scandal.

Some commentators predict the Conservatives could suffer a wipeout in London. Others suggest Corbyn’s Labour could fail to make the gains it needs to be on course to form a government, especially in the north of England.

22:31: THERE IS NO EXIT POLL

Sadly, there is no exit poll tonight, meaning we won’t be getting moments like this from last year’s general election:

22:27: FIRST THINGS FIRST: WHAT WOULD BE A GOOD NIGHT FOR MAY AND CORBYN?

Local elections are unlike general elections in the sense that it’s not as simple as one party won and the others lost. What us political nerds look for is based on things like trends, geography and net gains/losses. Here’s a useful explainer from polling guru, Matt Singh, whose blog you can find here.

“Watch the gap between the two main parties. On these measures, a good night for the Conservatives and bad night for Labour would be the Tories winning the national vote. Every governing party to have won *any* round of midterm local elections has remained in office at the next general election. Oppositions usually win local elections.”Note that’s been the case even after general election landslides, and last year’s result was a Tory lead of 2.5 percentage points. So Labour scraping home with a tie or a narrow victory (under 5 points) on national vote share would be an “OK” night for both main parties.”And Labour winning it comfortably would be a good night for them and a bad night for the Tories.”

22:13 – FURY AS VOTERS TURNED AWAY FOR NOT HAVING ID

It seems a British election doesn’t go by without some polling station drama.

Across the country, people have been denied the right to vote in local elections for the first time due to a controversial new pilot of checks that force voters to prove their identities before casting their ballot.

A 76-year-old man who has lived in Bromley for 40 years told The Independent he was “shocked” to be turned away because he did not have a bank card or passport. “This is a nonsense scheme,” Peter White added.

I don’t think we’ve heard the last of this.

22:05 – IT LOOKS CLOSE IN BARNET

We have received these messages from a Labour councillor in Barnet. Looks like the north London borough – currently controlled by the Conservatives – is on a knife-edge. The Conservatives currently hold 31 of the 63 seats on offer here. Labour controls 30.

22:00 – ARE LABOUR SET FOR DISAPPOINTMENT IN LONDON?

A fantastic night for Labour would be taking Barnet, Wandsworth and Westminster from the Conservatives. A very good night would be taking Barnet and Wandsworth. An okay night would be taking Barnet. However, despite early predictions suggesting Barnet is an all but certain gain for Labour, whispers suggest it could be very, very close.

A senior Labour source told BI: “Lots of people out campaigning but no indication we’re on course to win those councils. Not been seeing the kind of swings wins there would require.”

On Barnet specifically: “A fighting chance.”

A number of Labour sources have also expressed concern about lower-than-expected turnout.

Of course, this should be taken with a pinch salt. The night is young, not a single ballot box has been opened and this could just be a classic case of calculated expectation management. But it’s interesting nonetheless.

Here is when we are expecting to get results from these 3 key boroughs:

Westminster – 02:30

Wandsworth – 03:00

Barnet – 04:00

22:00 – GOOD EVENING!

… and welcome to Business Insider’s UK local elections live blog. Adam Payne here (@adampayne26). I’ll be manning the blog before handing over to my esteemed colleagues, Adam Bienkov and Thomas Colson.

What are the key things to look out for? Labour is expected to record its highest vote share in London for many years. It has its eyes on the Conservative-controlled boroughs of Barnet, Wandsworth and Westminster. However, Jeremy Corbyn could have a less successful night elsewhere in the country, with Leave-voting areas in the north in particular set to shift in favour of Theresa May’s Tories. Read more about what regions to keep an eye on:

