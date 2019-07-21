As the heat wave continues, one police department has asked people to ‘hold off’ on committing crimes until Monday

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

As extreme temperatures persist throughout most of the country this weekend, a Massachusetts police department took to Facebook to ask citizens to “hold off” on committing any crimes until Monday.

The post encourages citizens to instead “stay home, blast the AC, binge Stranger Things season 3” among other activities. It currently has more than 127,000 likes and 11,000 comments.

On Sunday, the New York Police Department got in on the action, tweeting, “Sunday has been canceled.”

“Folks. Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday,” the post reads. “It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there. Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous.”

It continues: “Stay home, blast the AC, binge Stranger Things season 3, play with the face app, practice karate in your basement We will all meet again on Monday when it’s cooler.” It also urges “please no spoiler alerts. We’re just finishing season 2.”

The cheeky post, shared on Saturday evening by the Braintree Police Department and signed “The PoPo,” currently has more than 127,000 likes and 11,000 comments.

On Sunday, the New York Police Department got in on the action, tweeting that “Sunday has been canceled.”

***Attention New York City*** Sunday has been canceled. Stay indoors, nothing to see here. Really, we got this. And if you see our officers working out there today in the heat wave, a smile and a Thank You will go a long way (but maybe no hugs.) #SundayMotivation pic.twitter.com/KJjpoUdtuN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 21, 2019

The heatwave is expected to continue on the East Coast on Sunday, while a cold front pushing through the middle of the country is anticipated to bring heavy thunderstorms. The National Weather service says “oppressive and dangerous heat” is expected to dissipate by Monday or Tuesday.