Local Singaporean Start-Up Signs Research Collaboration with One of the Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Companies In the World

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 October, 2018 – Longway A.I. Technologies Pte Ltd (Singapore) and General Vision Inc®, one of the top 10 Artificial Intelligence companies in the world1, have signed a research collaboration agreement to develop Cognitive SSD, a “2.5” SSD with a configurable neuromorphic search engine that enables energy efficiency and parallel high-speed sorting through big data using Artificial Intelligence (A.I.). It will be released in the 2nd to 3rd quarter of 2019 with API and SDK.





The Cognitive SSD has been designed to address all these impediments. It integrates in a 2.5″ enclosure a large amount of storage for the user data and a local search engine. This is made possible thanks to the General Vision’s NeuroMem® neural network technology with digital neurons combining both a learning and recognition logic and matching patterns in parallel at a very low power consumption.

The presence of the A.I. engine inside the SSD solves the problem of data transfer which is dominant in today’s solutions, with penalties in speed and power consumption. A second major advantage is privacy protection as data does not have to be sent to the cloud or servers to obtain analytics from their content.

The 2.5″ Cognitive SSD is powered by a bank of NeuroMem® NM500 chips totalling over 8K neurons and delivering more than 50,000 pattern recognition per second at less than 300 mwatts.

The Cognitive SSD can be configured with neuromorphic search engines targeting a variety of data types including but not limited to filenames, text documents, files of genomic sequences, audio files, image and video files, etc. These search engines can address consumer, industry and enterprise applications. Some practical examples for the Cognitive SSD:

Consumer: “Please retrieve all the images of John in the field of view”

Industry: “Retrieve all defective parts produced within the last 48 hrs showing a scratch”

Enterprise: “Build an index of records talking about travel plans”

Cognitive SSD stems from the need for an agile and power efficient A.I. solution to provide the executive insights to Big Data, so that we can make precise data-driven decisions.

A.I. allows machines to perform human-like tasks, automate processes, improve productivity and enhance user experience. Key drivers for A.I. growth comprise of a rising significance of Internet of Things (IoT) and the convergence of AI and IoT to create Intelligent and Smart Innovations. Our state-of-the-art embedded A.I. solutions is one of the most agile and power-efficient in this rapidly growing market. IDC forecasts2 that spending on AI and machine learning will grow from $12B in 2017 to $57.6B by 2021.

“We are onto one of the most exciting technological breakthrough on green cognitive storage solution for Big Data processing,” said Calvin Ng, CEO Longway A.I. Technologies Pte Ltd.

“General Vision is delighted to open the “Cognitive Storage Era” with Longway A.I., in the perspective of bringing soon to the market the first NeuroMem Smart Cognitive SSD” said Guy Paillet, CEO General Vision Inc®.





About Longway A.I. Technologies Pte Ltd

Longway A.I. Technologies Pte Ltd is Singapore’s pioneer low power edge A.I. embedded solution company. The vision henceforth is to provide businesses with near market, Artificial Intelligence solutions for edge applications in IoT and Big Data environments. They are currently working with government institutions in Singapore and corporations in Asia to promote the use of A.I. solutions in both smart city and development usage while incorporating A.I. functionalities into existing solutions.

Name of Company: Longway A.I. Technologies Pte Ltd

Representative: Calvin Ng, CEO

Email: calvin.ng@longwayai.com

Address: 11 Beach Road, Crasco Building #03-01 Singapore 189675​

Website: www.longwayai.com

About General Vision Inc®

Name of Company: General Vision Inc®

Representative: Guy Paillet, CEO

Address: 1150 Industrial Avenue, Suite #A Petaluma, CA 94952

Website: ​https://www.general-vision.com

1 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Analysis (2017-2023) https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w52rdg/global?w=5

2 Roundup of Machine Learning Forecast and Market Estimates (2018)

https://www.forbes.com/sites/louiscolumbus/2018/02/18/roundup-of-machine-learning-forecasts-and-market-estimates-2018/#1f01c78e2225