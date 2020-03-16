LocalGuide.co launches 2 new websites in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 March 2020 – Since 2019, LocalGuide.co has been compiling the best services in Singapore, dedicated to help readers with the resources and ideas for anything and everything under the sun. The content on the website is regularly updated and features a curated selection of companies that provide the relevant service to ease what readers are looking for. The team at LocalGuide.co conducts extensive research, verifies the company profile, and scours online reviews before publishing the article live.





A sample article found in the website is “Engagement Rings: 6 Best & Affordable Ateliers in Singapore” This article aims to help young couples who are shopping for their engagement rings.





Since its launch in 2019, LocalGuide.co has doubled its traffic every quarter and reached a wider audience. Recently, they have announced a launch of 2 more new websites, IT.com.sg and NearMe.com.sg, each offering specific content to cater to the unique needs of readers.





IT.com.sg offers a guide through compilation of the best tech services in the country. This includes a broad scope of businesses from the “best cyber security company” to the “best digital marketing agency in Singapore” to help business leaders make better decisions for their company. For tech enthusiasts and SME entrepreneurs alike, IT.com.sg aims to enlighten and educate on the power of technology by connecting them to the best service providers around for their business or personal development.





IT-related courses remain to be relevant in today’s age for working professionals, from IT managers and executives to marketers, to keep up with new developments. IT.com.sg touches on current trending topics and courses, such as “5 Academies To Get Your CISSP Certification In Singapore” and “Top 17 Firms To Sign Up For Data Analytics Courses In SG” to help businesses and individuals maintain a competitive edge.





NearMe.com.sg targets location optimisation in which they compile the best services available within a specific area in Singapore. From the nearest dental clinic to the closest facial salons in the vicinity, they put together a list of service providers that can be found in the area with great accessibility. Popular searches for common services like “Best IPL In Orchard” in NearMe.com.sg can help readers cut down the time of travelling to another part of Singapore and have their needs met conveniently.





With the launch of these 3 websites, readers have the opportunity to receive in-depth information on the services around them and get more connected with businesses in Singapore.



