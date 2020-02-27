Loews Miami Beach is one of the more affordable luxury hotels in South Beach — unless you want to face the ocean, and of course, those are the best rooms

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Loews Miami Beach is a popular high-end South Beach resort with many amenities that appeal to all types of travelers without feeling stuffy.

Rooms start at just $229, which is a great deal considering the upscale rooms, excellent pool and beach facilities, and gourmet dining.

However, to fully maximize your stay, you’re better off spending more for at least a partial view, which begins at $399, though the best views are from the expensive Oceanfront Balcony rooms, at $749.

Read all Business Insider hotel reviews here.

The Loews Miami Beach is a sprawling resort that’s easy to like right away. It’s upscale without feeling pretentious. It’s large without being overwhelming. There’s plenty to do on-site or you could skip it all for the pool without any FOMO. It’s well-located in South Beach but feels like a remote oasis.

It’s the kind of place I’d suggest to my family for a big group vacation because there’s truly something for everyone with nicely-appointed rooms, a large pool, prime beachfront access, a large spa and fitness facility, kids club, well-curated boutiques, and multiple on-site dining venues.

With standard rooms starting as low as $229, this high-end four-star hotel is also attainable.

Of course, this is Miami and prices vary dramatically based on the season. That low rate is available midweek only in spring, though there’s wide availability come June and beyond.

I spent a night in an Ocean Front Balcony, comped for review purposes, and think the view is one you’ll never forget, but it won’t come cheap – the starting rate is $749.

If you want to spot those bright blue waves but want to save some cash for the pool bar, I think you’ll find the best value in Partial Ocean View rooms, which start at a much more reasonable $399, or the Ocean View rooms, which begin at $529.

Though, if you have the budget to splurge, the Ocean Front is a fantastic choice that promises to put you in vacation mode from the very first glimpse when you open the door.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Loews Miami Beach.

source Business Insider

caption The Loews is a behemoth with nearly 800 rooms and suites. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I’ve reviewed several Miami hotels, but the majority of properties tend to be boutique and intimate, with under 400 rooms or so. When I arrived at the Loews, I was immediately struck by the sheer size of it. The property seemed palatial and housed about 800 guest rooms and suites.

The driveway and lobby were grand, with soaring ceilings and plenty of marble and gold accents. It almost reminded me of luxury hotels in Las Vegas, minus the casino.

caption The large lobby is meant to accommodate a large influx of guests. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I arrived at 12 p.m. on a Wednesday, right during the check-out rush. The lobby was large and expansive and a crowd of tourists steadily flowed through the space with a distinctive vacation glow. There were many excited children and conventioneers donning placard badges, too.

The check-in desk was large, set in front of an impressive backdrop of what looked like a geode crystal coming out of the wall. The process was quick, but my room wasn’t ready, so I stored my bags with the bellhop and explored the lobby and pool deck before settling on a shady area near the pool to get some work done.

source Business Insider

caption My Oceanfront King impresses right away with those views. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I only had to wait about an hour for my room to be ready, which was a nice surprise given the rush of guests checking in and out.

I was booked in an Ocean Front Balcony room, which is the top-tier standard room before the upgraded suite category.

The room itself felt standard but fashionable, with a clean gray and white palette. All rooms at Loews are essentially the same, and vary in price by the view.

caption A simple marble-topped desk is accented by the smart TV and fresh orchids. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

All rooms have one King or two Double beds with Frette duvets and bedding, combed and ring-spun cotton terry towels, smart flat-screen TVs, minibar, Keurig coffeemaker, marble bathrooms, and free Wi-Fi. The minibar is only accessible by a key handed over at check-in, which is a nod to the fact that so many kids pass through this hotel.

Most all rooms have a plush loveseat that transforms into a twin-sized pullout couch, which is a great amenity for families.

caption My prime perch. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

In most Miami hotels I’ve stayed in, I’ve typically experienced an ocean view instead of an oceanfront room. I never felt I was missing out, until now. The oceanfront vantage point is a category all its own. As soon as I opened my front door, I noticed the bright blue color coming through the balcony window; all I could see was horizon, and it was spectacular.

caption My Frette-outfitted bed was very comfortable and the room was quiet; I slept quite well. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I slept especially well here. The bed was soft and comfortable and the room was near-silent. I didn’t hear pool noise or sounds from neighbors. The hotel does face a busy street, so I’d highly suggest booking at least a Partial Ocean View, if not only for the pretty beach vistas but the quieter location.

caption The marble bathroom is stocked with toiletries from celebrity stylist Julien Farel. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The bathroom was spacious and well-sized for two people with marble fixtures and a rainfall walk-in shower that had good pressure. The bathroom was stocked with toiletries and a hairdryer by celebrity stylist Julien Farel, who also operates the salon at the Loews Regency New York Hotel, which we previously reviewed.

I ultimately liked this room a lot. It was spacious, stylish, and a great booking for either a couple or a small family. It was comfortable, quiet, and the views were incredible. I’d happily book it again, though the price might prove too costly. I’d likely consider the Partial Ocean View or Ocean View rooms, which start at $399 and $529 respectively. I don’t think the partial view can really compare to the oceanfront, but it’s a decent compromise. The rooms themselves are the same, so there’s no sacrifice on comfort or style.

The oceanfront, of course, is unmatched, but at $749, the barrier to entry is high, and that price could pay for a larger suite somewhere else. Though if you have the budget to splurge and want an approachable, high-end resort that both couples and families will love without any pretense, this room should be a frontrunner.

source Business Insider

caption There’s only one pool, but it’s large enough to fit many guests. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

With a sprawling resort comes plenty to do on-site, which, as is typical in Miami, comes with added resort fees.

There is a $32 Daily Resort Amenity Package, which includes complimentary Wi-Fi for up to four devices, fitness center access at Exhale Spa, daily meditation class on Exhale Spa terrace, pool and beach chairs and towels; use of kayaks, paddle boards, and boogie boards; morning banana boat rides (note: I never saw this happen), lobby refreshments, a rec room with video games and vintage arcade center for teens and tweens, and unlimited local calls. I wasn’t able to try most of these services, but I’d recommend taking advantage of the water activities in particular, which typically would cost extra and adds value to staying here.

caption Like most resorts, you’ll have to show up early to snag the best seats. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Surprisingly for such a large hotel, there is only one pool with no formal separation for kids or adults, though children tended to be in the shallowest area. There are many pool chairs to go around, but the pool seemed fairly crowded on a Wednesday afternoon with families, couples, and one rowdy group of guys I assumed was a bachelor party.

If you’re picky about being close to the pool or desire a coveted spot facing the sun, you’ll have to show up early as the deck filled in quickly.

The hotel advertises a pool concierge team that serves Miami-inspired amenities and treats throughout the afternoon, so keep an eye out. If you want to dine poolside, Nautilus is a recently redesigned poolside restaurant and bar with local Florida beers on tap.

caption For added privacy or to feel like a VIP, book a cabana rental. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Cabanas are also available to rent as part of the hotel’s SOAK offerings. These are some of the nicest pool cabanas I’ve seen, with air-conditioned seating areas inside as well as a stocked shower and bathroom, personal chaise loungers, and shaded seating both in front of the cabana and up top on a sun deck. Bookings come with a dedicated server and complimentary fruit plate. There are also adults-only sections if you seek a more mature experience. Pricing is based on availability.

For something private but a bit cheaper, daybeds are also available which offers a larger chair to relax in over the typical pool chair.

caption Loews makes it easy to have a great beach day. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The hotel offers a nice stretch of sand dedicated to hotel guests, with a private play area for kids. Loews Miami Beach Hotel partners with popular local vendor Boucher Brothers to stock beach lounge chairs (up to four per room), and the aforementioned water activities that are included in the resort fee. You can also pay extra to rent cabanas and beach umbrellas, wave runners, or for parasailing excursions.

caption Stop into one of the stores for interesting souvenirs. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

In the adjacent St. Moritz tower, you’ll find the salon, spa, and fitness center, as well as a well-curated boutique for beauty products, jewelry, candles, and swimwear. For other fashionable finds, there is a second boutique located off the lobby and a poolside store that sells pool toys and beach items.

Exhale Spa, which has 23 locations across the US, operates a full-service spa and fitness facility with a state-of-the-art gym and slate of fitness classes, as well as pampering massages, facials, and other treatments.

Glam+Go is the hotel’s salon, located next to the spa, for express blowouts, makeup applications; braids, buns and ponytails; nail services, and haircuts.

The hotel is also pet-friendly, though there is a one-time fee of $50 per stay with a limit of two pets per room.

caption Bar Collins has happy hour deals daily. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

There are several on-site dining options. Off of the lobby is Bar Collins, a design-forward space with indoor and outdoor seating and daily happy hour and dining specials. The distinctive look pays homage to the abundant street art in Miami’s Wynwood area, and the menu includes craft cocktails, pizzas, flatbreads, and other casual bites.

Next to Collins is Preston’s Market, which is open for breakfast and brunch and features a fabulous buffet spread, highlighted by a massive wall lined with baked goods from local favorite, Zak the Baker. It’s pricey, and two people can easily spend close to $100 to start the day, but meals are tasty and indoor-outdoor seating is plentiful.

For something more casual, Miami Joe Coffee Co., which is across from Bar Collins, serves on-the-go java from Panther Coffee and some of the same sweet treats from Zak the Baker. There’s also sandwiches, salads, savory snacks and trendy ice cream from Azucar.

caption Make a reservation ahead of time for the popular Lure Fishbar. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Seafood fans shouldn’t miss the chance to dine at Lure Fishbar. The restaurant is a New York City import that this New Yorker has dined at many times back home. I tried out the Miami outpost, comped as part of my stay, and can happily report it lives up to the New York original.

Signature items include the crab cake, nori-wrapped tuna, grilled fish of the day, or for something heftier, try the famous “Bash Burger,” which has won numerous awards.

source Business Insider

caption Start the day with a beach stroll around Miami Beach. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Loews Miami Beach Hotel is located in the heart of South Beach and a lovely waterfront trail offers a great way to stretch your legs. It’s accessible by a gate right next to the pool.

Out front, the hotel faces Collins Avenue, a bustling street filled with iconic vintage Miami storefronts selling everything from sweatshirts to flip flops and Miami-branded knick-knacks and paraphernalia.

Other area restaurants are found within other hotels, and some standouts include Quality Meats (another NYC import) at the Bancroft Hotel, Byblos Greek restaurant at the Royal Palms South Beach, or Katsuya (an LA import) at the SLS South Beach. A short walk away is the Time Out Miami Market, an innovative food hall with many popular Miami vendors offering a taste of their iconic bites.

source Business Insider

Loews Miami Beach Hotel is ranked 32 out of 221 hotels in Miami Beach on Trip Advisor, with a rating of 4 out of 5-stars from past guests, from over 9,000 reviews.

Previous visitors laud the excellent location, pool and beach facilities, and the nice rooms with views. Raves one review, “Great hotel for the family vacation. We’ve stayed at the hotel with our two kids. Great location and elegant rooms with a great view, huge breakfast selections, rooms are so clean. Outdoor heated pool is so convenient with free swimming and safety equipment for the kids.”

Complaints typically relate to expensive costs while staying on-site, as well as noise and crowds. “Very noisy with loud music in the lobby. The room was attractive and comfortable. But the maid service was very slow. My room wasn’t cleaned till late afternoon. I had to call several times to get them to clean the room. The pool area was nice but very crowded,” one review said.

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Everyone. I noticed many families, couples, diverse groups of tourists, and many business travelers attending conferences on-site.

We like: The overall vibe is welcoming and relaxed. The hotel is sophisticated but never felt stuffy or pretentious, and the grounds are well-serviced and photogenic. It’s family-friendly, but still appealing to couples and those traveling sans kids.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): While costly, the oceanfront rooms are stunning. It feels like you’re floating above the beach and it is easy to make good use of the balcony.

We think you should know: Some rooms facing Collins Avenue are likely to be noisy, so consider paying a bit extra at least for a partial ocean view.

We’d do this differently next time: I didn’t see or get to try out many amenities included in the resort fee such as water activities, fitness classes, or pool treats. I’d like to try out these services to see if they feel worth the added daily cost.

source Business Insider

The Loews Miami Beach Hotel is a nice resort with excellent vacation amenities such as a large pool, a great beach location, and included water activities that make good use of a resort fee.

On-site dining is expensive but varied and tasty. The hotel is posh, but welcoming to all kinds of tourists, and feels especially family-friendly for such a high-end hotel.

With such wide appeal comes a lot of crowds, and you may find yourself jockeying for a prime pool chair or waiting in lobby lines. It’s also quite surprising that such a large hotel only has one pool with no separate options for kids and grownups.

However, the overall experience feels relaxing and like a true respite with well-styled rooms and stunning ocean views that promise to put you in vacation mode straight away.