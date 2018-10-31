Logan Paul says he’s not going anywhere: ‘Good luck trying to cancel me’

caption Logan Paul has over 18 million subscribers on YouTube. source Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Logan Paul discussed the aftermath of his infamous “suicide forest” video in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite immediate backlash from viewers and celebrities, Paul returned to YouTube and said he refuses to be “canceled.”

“It’s so easy for anyone to be like, ‘Logan Paul just ended his career, he’s done.’ But the only person who will ever decide whether that’s true is me,” he told THR.

During the interview, THR’s Seth Abramovitch mentioned a New York Times Magazine article that proclaimed Paul had been “canceled” by the internet – described as a “cultural boycott” – alongside other problematic celebrities like Kanye West, Louis C.K., and Roseanne Barr.

“Good luck trying to cancel me,” Paul responded.

“It’s so easy for anyone to be like, ‘Logan Paul just ended his career, he’s done.’ But the only person who will ever decide whether that’s true is me,” he continued. “Like, if I sleep for the rest of my life, maybe. But, like, dog – I love this s—. This creating? It’s my passion.”

After receiving widespread condemnation for the video (titled “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest…”), Paul took a three-week hiatus from vlogging. He then uploaded a video titled “Logan Paul Is Back” and bragged about gaining subscribers during his social media blackout.

Despite initially taking a stand against the 23-year-old, YouTube has since restored his ad revenue and released “The Thinning: New World Order,” a movie that stars Paul.

Paul, however, told THR: “I barely want to be a YouTube star.”

He said he’s currently focused on launching his new podcast, “Impaulsive.”

