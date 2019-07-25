Logan Paul’s Instagram-famous parrot Maverick was eaten by his dog who ‘mistook him for a small rubber chicken’

caption Logan Paul with Maverick. source Logan Paul / YouTube

Logan Paul posted an emotional tribute to his parrot, Maverick, who died when he was eaten by Paul’s dog Ginger.

“He was eaten by my Mastiff, who mistook him for a small rubber chicken,” Paul wrote on Instagram.

He also posted a 20-minute video on YouTube, which included a clip of him receiving the news, and footage of Maverick.

“This is another curveball in life,” Paul said. “I loved this little bird so much. He’s been my best friend for the past 6, 7 years, and it sucks it had to happen like this, you know.”

At the end of the video, Paul and his friends told stories about the parrot’s life, while holding some of the feathers that were left after the accident.

Logan Paul has had to say an emotional goodbye to his pet parrot of 7 years, Maverick. Paul posted on Instagram that he found out Maverick had passed away while he was in Sweden.

“And by passed, I mean, he was eaten by my Mastiff, who mistook him for a small rubber chicken,” Paul wrote in the caption.

Paul said he’d owned Maverick since before he even started on Vine, and he was the inspiration behind his merch line’s logo – appearing on nearly all of the items in the Maverick clothing line. Maverick also had his own Instagram account, which currently has 1.3 million followers.

“This little bird inspired so much of what I do, he was my best friend,” Paul said. “And as bizarre as it sounds, this little parrot’s legacy will live on FAR beyond his life.”

He said he wasn’t sure how to handle the news because it was “symbolic to me in so many ways.”

“But for all the Mavericks out there who continue to see life through the lens of possibility, who continue to persevere and embrace their differences, I have never-ending love and optimism for you,” he said. “Maverick will always be with us in spirit, and he will forever hold the largest piece of my heart. Stay strong & I will too.”

Paul could be referring to the fact he recently said his career is going “downhill.” In an interview with Fox News, he said he was “terrified” and “I think it’s the beginning of the end.”

“My expenses just surpassed my income for the first time ever,” he told Fox Business’ Liz Claman. “I just sat with my financial manager and he told me that. I’m definitely going downhill from here.”

Paul also paid tribute to Maverick with a 20-minute video on his YouTube channel, where he showed himself receiving the bad news that his dog Ginger, who has 485,000 Instagram followers, had eaten him via a FaceTime call.

“Dumb little bird, Maverick the parrot, he’s gone,” Paul said at the beginning of the video. “You know how much I hate these dramatic sit-down videos – I hate watching them, I hate making them even more … Maverick was murdered, he was eaten.”

He said life had been a “bitch” lately, and this week was one of the worst of his life.

“This is another curveball in life,” he said. “I loved this little bird so much. He’s been my best friend for the past 6, 7 years, and it sucks it had to happen like this, you know.”

The video also included some clips of Paul and Maverick over the years. At the end, Paul and his friends told stories about the parrot’s life, while holding some of the feathers that were left after the incident.

“He was more than a bird, he had a personality,” Paul said.

This isn’t the first time Paul has had to deal with the tragic death of one of his pets. Back in April, his pomeranian Kong was taken by a coyote, leaving no trace of him.

You can watch the full video dedicated to Maverick below.