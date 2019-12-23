A fake sex tape of Logan Paul — that he jokingly implied is actually him — spiraled into a pile-on of confusion over whether it’s real or not

caption Logan Paul. source Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Twitter spiraled into confusion as Logan Paul trended early Sunday, because a clip of a man who resembles the YouTuber giving oral sex to another man went viral, and Paul jokingly played along with it.

Paul tweeted that he would “release the full sex tape” for 100,000 retweets and jokingly propositioned James Charles – who responded that he only goes “for straight guys,” a reference to Charles’ own 2019 controversy.

Other YouTubers joined in on the joke, acting like it was a real video of Paul, but the influencer’s younger brother Jake Paul seemingly confirmed it was not real with a screenshot of texts between the two discussing the lookalike in the video.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Twitter has been awash with leaked nudes and sex tapes purporting to star male celebrities, from an alleged tape from A$AP Rocky to this weekend’s possible leak of a DaBaby nude video (the rapper said the video was not him).

Another clip surfaced and shot to the top of Twitter’s trending metric early Sunday. This clip is of a man giving oral sex to another man, and some are saying one man resembles YouTuber Logan Paul.

The man in the video clip doesn’t look exactly like Paul, but he has a similar haircut, which led a lot of people to think it was really the influencer. Then Paul jokingly implied it was a real video, too – tweeting that he’d “release the full sex tape” for 100,000 retweets.

Since the timing aligned with DaBaby’s alleged nude video leak, rumors also spread that the two videos were related, or that a video of Paul and DaBaby having sex together exists, which is false.

Paul’s younger brother Jake tweeted what appears to be a screenshot of texts between the two that confirms it isn’t real. Jake tells Logan to check Twitter because “apparently u sucked a guys d—” and the older Paul brother responds “i did ?!” and “WHEN?!” Jake clarifies that it’s “just a video of some guy apparently that looks like u.”

Logan continued to play into the joke, tweeting “james charles ur next,” about the beauty guru. Charles responded with a tongue-in-cheek reference to his biggest 2019 controversy (termed “Dramageddon” in the beauty community) that involved accusations that Charles was predatory toward straight men – accusations he denies.

Sorry bro I only go for straight guys ???? — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 22, 2019

Olajide Olatunji, known online as KSI, also tweeted about the alleged leak. He and Paul recently competed against each other in a high-profile boxing match, and Olatunji won. He suggested that Paul “liked clinching me,” referring to the wrestling term that involves fighters in close proximity to one another in the ring.

Now I understand why Logan Paul liked clinching me so much LMAO… — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) December 22, 2019

Paul’s “sister-in-law” Tana Mongeau, who “married” Jake Paul in July, tweeted about the situation, too. She first asked her fans to send her the video, then complimented the “Logan” in the video for his sexual prowess.

it’s not….. not hot? u threw neck @LoganPaul — TANA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN TMRW (@tanamongeau) December 22, 2019

Well, making things up for clicks runs in the family.