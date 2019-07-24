Logan Paul is holding a race to find the fastest YouTuber, and the winner gets $100,000. Here’s who is competing.

caption YouTuber Logan Paul. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Logan Paul is holding a track-and-field tournament this upcoming weekend for YouTubers and video creators to compete in events like long jump, hurdles, and relay races.

Paul is betting $100,000 that he’s the fastest YouTuber, and will compete against challengers for the prize in the 100-meter sprint.

These are some of the biggest online video creators who will be competing, including Jake Paul, Tana Mongeau, and Mr Beast.

Paul and more than 100 online video creators will be competing Saturday in the Challenger Games, a track-and-field-style competition. Fans can purchase tickets to see creators race in events including hurdles, long jump, and shot put. Proceeds from the event will go to charity, the Eventbrite page for Challenger Games says.

However, the headlining event will be the 100-meter sprint. Paul has been claiming that he’s the fastest YouTuber on platforms from Twitter to Fox Business. He’s putting $100,000 on the line to back his bet, which isn’t much considering the YouTuber made $14.5 million in a year.

I’m the fastest YouTuber and I’m willing to put $100,000 on it — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 23, 2019

Paul appeared on Fox Business on Monday in a bizarre interview that left many on social media buzzing with questions. In between explaining that he’s an “ex-controversial” YouTuber and admitting he’s recently spent more money than he’s brought it, Paul reiterated his claim that he’s the fastest YouTuber.

“If I’m being quite honest with you, I’m the fastest YouTuber. I’m the fastest entertainer on the planet. I could be the quickest man on the planet,” Paul said on Fox Business. “I’m betting $100,000 that I’m the fastest man on the planet.”

Read more: The 10 highest-paid YouTubers include the Paul brothers and a 7-year-old toy reviewer – here’s the full list

The Challenger Games will take place Saturday night at Long Beach City College. Tickets to attend the event range from $30 to sit in the upper level, to $250 VIP packages.

These are some of the biggest YouTubers and video creators who will be competing in the Challenger Games:

Logan Paul, who has 19.6 million YouTube subscribers, is betting $100,000 that he’s the “fastest entertainer on the planet.”

Alex Wassabi — whose real name is Alex Burriss — runs the YouTube channel Wassabi, which produces challenge videos and sketch comedy skits.

Amanda Cerny garnered popularity on the now-defunct app Vine, but has more than 25 million followers now on Instagram.

Austin Mcbroom is known online as the father figure of the ACE Family, who documents their pranks on each other on YouTube. Mcbroom was once a NCAA basketball star playing for St. Louis University.

Bradley Martyn, a bodybuilder and fitness influencer, has over 2 million YouTube subscribers. He documented how he’s been training for the Challenger Games race in a video posted online.

Brent Rivera also garnered his social media following first on Vine, but now has over 9 million followers on YouTube

Filmmaker and YouTube vlogger Casey Neistat, who recently moved from New York to Los Angeles, will be making an appearance at the Challenger Games.

Another athlete-turned-YouTuber who has thrown his hat into the ring is Donald De La Haye, known online as Deestroying. A former kicker for the University of Central Florida, De La Haye is now a Canadian footballer who says the race against Paul “can put destroying on the map.”

Drake Bell, now 33, was once a star of Nickelodeon TV show “Drake & Josh.” Bell has recently appeared in YouTube videos alongside former costar Josh Peck and released music. He will now go head-to-head with video creators at the Challenger Games.

Known online as FaZe Rug, Brian Awadis has more than 12 million YouTube followers who watch the 22-year-old play pranks on unsuspecting family members and strangers. He’s also been deemed one of the directors for professional esports team FaZe Clan.

Two other members of FaZe Clan will also be participating. FaZe Adapt and FaZe Banks each have more than 5 million YouTube subscribers who follow their lives as part of the notable gaming crew.

Fousey, whose real name is Yousef Erakat, has largely disappeared from social media in the past year to deal with mental health issues. But Fousey revived his YouTube channel recently, and will show up at the Challenger Games.

Jake Paul, Logan Paul’s younger brother, will also be competing. The race is just one day before the 22-year-old Jake Paul is scheduled to get married to fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau in a Las Vegas wedding that MTV will film.

Jordyn Jones is known for showing off her dance moves on reality TV shows and to her 5.3 million followers on short-form video app TikTok.

Juanpa Zurita’s claim to fame is his comedic sketches on Vine, but the Mexican vlogger still creates skits on YouTube with stars like Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking.

Andrew Bachelor — aka King Bach — was the most-followed person on Vine before it shut down. The comedy star will appear alongside other former Vine personalities at the Challenger Games.

One of the most popular users on TikTok is Kristen Hancher, who has more than 23 million followers on the app. She’s also a member of Team 10, a group of young influencers headed up by Jake Paul.

LaurDIY (whose real name is Lauren Riihimaki) is a popular beauty and lifestyle YouTuber with more than 9 million subscribers. In announcing her participation in the Challenger Games, Riihimaki wrote on Twitter, “I’m coming out of retirement and putting the cake pops down.”

Saudi Arabian model and social media star Model Roz confirmed her participation on Instagram to her 10.8 million followers. “Watch you back!!! I’m gonna smoke you,” she wrote in her photo caption.

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has amassed more than 21 million YouTube subscribers. He’s known for his video-gaming videos and challenges where he gives winners thousands of dollars, but he’ll now be competing in a foot race for his own shot at $100,000.

Peyton List first found fame as part of the cast of the Disney Channel TV show “Jessie” alongside Debby Ryan and Cameron Boyce. The actress has nearly 16 million followers on Instagram.

YouTuber Rebecca Zamolo was worth as estimated $3.2 million in 2018. Her 7 million subscribers will watch her compete in the Challenger Games.

RiceGum, aka Bryan Le, has 10.8 million subscribers on YouTube, but he’s well-known for his diss about Jake Paul and critiques of other online creators. It remains to be seen how he’ll hold up against other YouTubers at the Challenger Games.

Model Sommer Ray has amassed more than 21 million Instagram followers since she started as a fitness influencer. Now, she’ll race this weekend with Amanda Cerny, with whom she hosts a podcast.

Tana Mongeau will be competing at the Challenger Games alongside her fiancé, Jake Paul, before the two get married the next day in Las Vegas.

Tanner Fox is a stunt scooter rider and avid car racer with 8.8 million YouTuber subscribers.

Tim Chantarangsu, who goes by Timothy DeLaGhetto on YouTube, has gained a following online for his comedy sketches and rap parodies.

VitalyzTV, also known as Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, stars in elaborate pranks for his more than 10 million YouTube subscribers. He’s recently gained notoriety when his girlfriend ran onto the field in the middle of the Champions League soccer final.

Besides these influencers, there are dozens of other creators who have committed to the Challenger Games. Watch the teaser video for the Challenger Games to see more creators who are competing.