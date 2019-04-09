Logitech’s Circle 2 security camera is one of the few that work with Apple HomeKit — it also has great resolution and looks surprisingly modern

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The Logitech Circle 2 (currently $160 on Amazon) is an indoor and outdoor security camera that streams footage straight to your phone, computer, and tablet.

The Circle 2 also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit so it’s versatile for any smart home space.

The device is useful for a majority of users, though the lack of IFTTT and audio detection might be issues for some.

In the past, you needed a large camera and CCTV system to properly surveil your home. But with the rise of smart home gadgets, now you just need a connected camera and sometimes a cloud subscription for an integrated security setup that can be voice- or app-controlled.

There are a number of smart security cameras out there and they all have their unique set of strengths and weaknesses, but the Logitech Circle 2 seems to have more strengths than the rest. And at $160, I definitely expect it to be better than many others on the market. I’ve been using the wired version of the camera for a few months now to find out.

Design

The Logitech Circle 2 is arguably one of the better-designed smart security cameras out there. The main part of the device is a circular module attached to a base that can be pivoted to capture a 180-degree field-of-view and attached to a wall mount. The rest of the camera is white plastic save for the front, which is all black. It’s a modern and minimalist look, and the camera should look right at home on any shelf without looking too intrusive or distracting.

The camera is IP65 rated, which means it can be used both indoor and outdoor, though the wireless version of the camera would be better suited for outdoor use. According to Logitech, the Circle 2 can withstand rain, snow, and varying temperatures, so it should be fine in most weather conditions except for, say, polar vortexes, tsunamis – you get it.

A big part of the Logitech Circle 2’s design actually has nothing to do with the physical appearance of the camera, but the UX design of the Logi Circle app. The app is intuitive and easy to use in my experience; you can set things like camera resolution and notifications for different situations.

Specs

3.4 x 2.8 x 2.6 inches with mount

Works with iOS 8.1 or later, and Android 4.4 or later

1,080p resolution

180-degree field-of-view

IP65 water-resistance rating

Night vision

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit (wired version only)

Set-up process

Setting up the Logitech Circle 2 is simple, which is always appreciated.

Just screw the camera onto the base, plug it into a power outlet, and then download the Logi Circle app. After you set up an account, connect to your Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple HomeKit under “Smart Home Integrations.”

Special features

The camera itself supports a standard resolution of up to 1,080 pixels, though you can lower it in the app if your Internet connection isn’t good enough. Some cameras are recording at 4K now but for regular home surveillance, the standard 1,080p is perfectly fine.

It also has night vision so you can actually see what’s happening when it’s dark outside, as well as a wide-angle lens to capture an entire room or a good chunk of your front yard.

Like many other smart security cameras, the Logitech Circle 2 requires a subscription for extra storage and features, but even without one, you still get alerts, a time-lapse video of the day, access to up to 24 hours of footage on the cloud, and the ability to download as much footage as you want onto your phone for as many cameras as you have.

While you can get a lot out of the free subscription, more advanced users will want to upgrade. The monthly Basic subscription has all of the free features plus 14 days of cloud storage for $3.99 for a single camera or $6.99 for up to five. The monthly Premium subscription gets you 31 days of cloud storage, person detection (so it alerts you when a person is detected), and motion zones (for alerts when motion in specific zones are detected) for $9.99 for a single camera or $17.99 for up to five cameras.

One of the best things about the Logitech Circle 2 is that it works well with the three most important smart home ecosystems – Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Well, there is one caveat – only the wired version of the Circle 2 is currently compatible with HomeKit. Regardless, this makes the Circle 2 one of the few devices to support Apple’s smart home system. Apple itself needs to bring better support to the HomeKit though, like the ability for users to turn their security cameras on or off, but that’s out of Logitech’s hands.

Cons to consider

While the smart home support is great, the camera doesn’t support IFTTT, which is a free service that connects apps and devices to create an automated chain of actions triggered by conditions, and that’s a bummer. For example, you can’t set commands like “If low motion is detected, then email me notifications.”

The camera also doesn’t have audio detection, so it won’t automatically start recording if a noise is made out of frame.

The bottom line

The Logitech Circle 2 is one of the best smart security cameras out there despite the lack of IFTTT and audio detection, which are minor issues for me. The device captures high-quality footage and looks great aesthetically, plus it works well with a range of smart home ecosystems. I think this camera is perfect for the vast majority of people who want better home security and a good camera resolution.

Pros: Good image quality, works with top three smart home ecosystems, well-designed

Cons: No IFTTT, no noise detection, somewhat expensive