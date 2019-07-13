I never have to charge this wireless mouse — it’s my favorite computer accessory ever

caption The Logitech G903 wireless mouse, with the G Power Play wireless charging mat. source Logitech

Logitech has perfected the computer mouse with the G903 Lightspeed wireless mouse.

It’s beautiful, fast, and highly customizable.

Its best feature happens when you pair it with Logitech’s G Play wireless charging mat: You’ll never have to recharge the mouse, ever.

Logitech’s G903 Lightspeed wireless mouse is the best computer mouse I’ve ever used. I can’t recommend it enough.

The G903 Lightspeed has everything you want in a computer mouse. It’s ergonomic and feels good in your hand. It’s fast. It’s highly customizable. And most importantly, I never have to worry about battery life.

Since the G903 Lightspeed mouse is compatible with Logitech’s G Power Play wireless charging mats, I’ve never had to recharge my computer mouse in the months that I’ve been using it.

Here’s why I love the Logitech G903 mouse so much.

First of all, the G903 Lightspeed mouse is a thing of beauty. It’s sleek, comfortable, and extremely lightweight. It comes in at just 110 grams.

If the mouse feels too light for you, Logitech includes an optional 10-gram weight that you can slip into the bottom of the device in case you want it to feel more hefty.

The G903 Lightspeed is highly customizable: It can be set up as a left- or right-handed mouse, thanks to removable buttons and panels.

You can also change the lighting of the mouse’s logo, with the ability to choose one of 16.8 million colors – or have the mouse cycle through all of them with animations and effects.

The G903 Lightspeed has five DPI levels, which you can tweak on the fly. DPI, or dots per inch, is a measure of how sensitive a mouse is when you’re moving it across a surface. You can change out each of your five DPI settings so your mouse can feel as zippy or slow as you want it to be.

Latency, the lag between your movements and the action on screen, is always a concern when you’re talking about wireless anything, especially computer mice, but Logitech’s Lightspeed technology features just 1 millisecond of latency. It feels instantaneous.

The G903 Lightspeed has a dual-mode scroll wheel: You can be precise with click-to-click scrolling, or press the button below the wheel to allow the wheel to spin freely, so you can scroll as fast as you want.

The G903 Lightspeed supports up to 11 programmable buttons.

The mouse also has on-board memory, so you can adjust and save your various settings on your computer and the mouse will implement those changes quickly and easily.

But my favorite feature of the G903 Lightspeed is that I’ve never once had to worry about battery life.

By itself, the mouse can support about 32 hours of continuous use on a single charge. But the magic happens when you pair the G903 Lightspeed with Logitech’s wireless charging mat, the G Power Play.

By keeping Logitech’s G Power Play connected to power, the mouse keeps its charge wirelessly by staying on top of the mat. You’ll never have to worry about charging your wireless mouse ever again.

I personally love the build and feel of the G903 Lightspeed, even compared to other ergonomic mice like Logitech’s other critically-acclaimed mouse, the MX Vertical. But the G903 became invaluable to me after the addition of the G Power Play wireless mat.

Never having to recharge a wireless device is such a quality-of-life improvement, I don’t think I could ever go back to wires, or needing to recharge my mouse, ever again.

Whenever anyone asks me about computer equipment, I always tell them the same thing: “No matter which computer you choose, if you need a mouse, invest in the G903 Lightspeed and the G Power Play mat.”

This entire system isn’t cheap, mind you: The G903 Lightspeed mouse costs $200, and the G Power Play wireless charging mat costs $100. You can find mice for much cheaper than this. But you won’t find a mouse, or a mouse ecosystem, that’s better. With the G903 Lightspeed, Logitech has perfected the computer mouse. This is the cream of the crop.