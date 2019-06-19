This $250, Alexa-enabled universal remote makes it extremely simple to control all your living-room devices in one place — here’s why we think it’s worth every penny

source Logitech

Logitech’s Harmony line of universal remotes is stacked with some of the best options out there.

The newest device in the Harmony line is the Logitech Harmony Express, which is voice-operated via Alexa.

It’s simpler and more streamlined than Logitech’s other remotes, but if you’re not into the idea of using voice commands, you’re better off with a different version like the Harmony Elite.

The Harmony Express is pricey at $250, but it’s worth the upgrade if you have a lot of devices to control in your living room or home theater and don’t like to be inundated with too many buttons.

Logitech’s Harmony universal remotes are arguably the best out there for controlling all aspects of your home theater, including your smart devices.

The most recent launch in the series – the Harmony Express– is Logitech’s most advanced universal remote yet. The Express aims to streamline control over your home theater by integrating Amazon’s Alexa and simplifying the remote face, differentiating itself from the previous Logitech Harmony Elite, which offers users control over every tiny detail in the room with a lot of buttons.

But just how smart is it? And does the Alexa integration succeed in making it easier to watch, play, and listen in the living room? I’ve been using it for a few weeks to find out.

The design of the Logitech Harmony Express

source Amazon

The first thing you’ll notice about the Logitech Harmony Express is its sleek design. The Harmony Express is made up of two components – including the “Harmony Blaster,” which is a puck-shaped brain that lives on the TV stand, and a remote, which is how you’ll control everything.

The Harmony Blaster is small and easily hidden, though it should be placed in a relatively central location on the TV stand, as it will use infrared signaling to communicate with at least some of your devices. On the back of it, there’s a MicroUSB port to power the device. There’s also a mini blaster that can be connected to the main blaster and placed somewhere else on the TV stand, in case the main blaster isn’t able to reach certain devices with its infrared signal.

The remote is very simple, too. At the top, there’s a big round button that you’ll use as a directional pad, and to activate Alexa. Talking to Alexa is easy – just hold down the button and say what you need, and Alexa should answer back.

You’ll also see buttons to control volume and playback, as well as to control the software of whatever device you’re using, whether it be an Apple TV or a smart TV with software built in.

Last but not least is the design of the Harmony Express app, and it’s beautifully simple. Those coming from the Harmony Elite may miss some of the more in-depth features in the Harmony Express app, but for most, the app will be easy to navigate thanks to its big buttons, colorful look, and clear labels.

Generally speaking, I love the simplistic look of the Harmony Express– and it feels especially right given the fact that the device is built to simplify in the first place.

The set-up process

source Logitech

Setting up the Logitech Harmony Express is a relatively simple process, though you will need to set aside a good 15 minutes or so to get everything up and running. You’ll also want to know the model numbers of each of your devices you want included in the setup. That includes TVs, set-top boxes, streaming devices, receivers, soundbars, gaming consoles, and so on. In my set-up process, I included a TV, A/V receiver connected to speakers, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

During set-up, you’ll download the app, then follow the on-screen instructions, which include adding each device and telling the app exactly how everything is connected, noting which inputs each device is connected to. For most, this should be a relatively simple process, though some will find that they’ll need to follow the HDMI cables from each device to double-check which inputs everything is connected to. You’ll also need to log in to your Amazon account, which is how the device gets set up for use with Alexa.

Once you’ve completed the set-up process in the app and made sure everything switches on when needed, you should be good to go – and you’ll be able to use Alexa to control your devices.

The features that make the Logitech Harmony Express stand out

The big difference between the Logitech Harmony Express and other universal remotes is the fact that the Harmony Express is mostly used through Alexa. In fact, while the remote has physical buttons for volume and playback, it notably doesn’t have any buttons for turning on and off your devices – so you’ll have to get used to using Alexa if you aren’t already. Through Alexa, you can ask to “turn on the TV,” which will include turning on any streaming devices you use to watch TV. The nice thing about this device is that it knows which devices you need to use and when. When I ask it to “turn on the PS4,” it doesn’t just turn on the actual console – it also turns on the TV and the A/V receiver, plus it sets the receiver to the right input. The same is true for the Nintendo Switch, or the Apple TV.

You can get a little more granular than that, too. Instead of simply asking Alexa to “turn on the TV,” you could ask it to “Go to Netflix,” and it’ll know to turn on the Apple TV, TV, and receiver, then switch to the Netflix app. If you have a cable box, you can tell it to turn to specific channels, and you can switch by channel number or by the name of the channels.

Of course, considering the device has the full capabilities of Alexa built in, you’re not limited to home theater control. If you have smart home devices set up through Alexa, you can use the remote to control those devices. You can also ask it for information about the weather, from the web, and so on – just like you would be able to do with an Amazon Echo.

Possible pitfalls of the Logitech Harmony Express

source Amazon

The Logitech Harmony Express is versatile and simple, but there is a bit of a learning curve when it comes to the commands to use with Alexa. For example, you can’t ask Alexa to “Turn on Netflix” – you have to ask it to “Go to Netflix.” On the flip side, you have to ask Alexa to “Turn on the TV” if you don’t have a specific app or channel you want to go to.

That said, you’ll get used to the process within a few days, and once you do, you won’t make too many mistakes.

While this wasn’t an issue for me, some reviewers argue that the device should support more than one mini blaster. This would come in handy for seriously large setups, but one should be more than enough for most. We didn’t even have to use the one mini blaster – the normal blaster was good enough.

The specs and dimensions

source Amazon

Blaster: 3.5 x 0.8 inches

Remote: 5.18 x 1.8 x 0.52 inches

Supports (and requires use with) Amazon Alexa

App supports iOS 10 or later, or Android 5.0 or later

The bottom line

The Logitech Harmony Express is an excellent universal remote option for those that feel comfortable using their voice with Alexa to control living-room devices. The Express flawlessly ties together all the devices in your living room or home theater, doing away with the need for multiple remotes for different components of your setup, and simplifying it into a process even your grandparents could understand. Sure, it’s not as feature-packed as the Harmony Elite, but the fact is that most don’t need those features, or the complication that comes with them – and for that reason, we think that the Logitech Harmony Express is a great buy for the vast majority of users.

Pros: Very simple to use, clean design, voice-controlled, Alexa is powerful, supports massive range of devices

Cons: Commands take some getting used to, can be overly specific