Best Buy is selling the Logitech Harmony Smart Control for $18 off — it can control up to 8 smart devices

source Logitech

The Logitech Harmony Smart Control allows you to control up to eight devices using your phone or a remote controller.

While the Harmony Smart Control isn’t the newest universal-remote system out there, the discounted price makes it worth considering.

For a limited time, the Smart Control is on sale for $18 off at Best Buy, so you’ll pay $51.99 instead of $69.99.

You’ll get both a remote control and a smart home hub for the price.

The Logitech Harmony Smart Control allows you to control up to eight devices using your phone or a remote controller. For a limited time, it’s on sale for $18 off at Best Buy. While this isn’t the newest universal remote on the market, it’s one of the most affordable – especially at this price.

When you purchase a Harmony Smart Control, you’ll receive a TV-esque remote and a smart home hub called the Harmony Hub. Through the hub, you can pair your devices with the remote, or with the Harmony app on your smartphone. The set is compatible with more than 225,000 devices, including most game consoles, cable boxes, speakers, and TVs.

The remote has several buttons, and you can decide what each one does. You can set one to control your TV, for example, and another to control your speakers.

As a bonus, the Smart Control works with Alexa and Google Assistant. That means even if a device isn’t “smart,” you can still use voice assistants to control it through Logitech’s platform.

While it’s a bit complicated to wrap your head around, and even more complicated to set up, Logitech’s Harmony Smart Control is a very cool product, and one that could make your life significantly easier.