Lohkah Hotel & Spa Celebrates Authentic Hospitality with The Leading Hotels of the World

XIAMEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 November 2019 – Lohkah Hotel & Spa, a top luxury hotel tucked away within its own private coastline at the heart of Xiamen, announces its alliance with The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) to welcome the guests of LHW with exclusive benefits for a sensuous and enriching stay experience.

“We are extremely honoured to receive support and recognition from Leading Hotels as a member and we have great confidence in hosting guests seeking a relaxing and fulfilling lifestyle,” says Francesco Pantalone, Managing Director of Lohkah Hotel & Spa.





With its luxury distinctiveness and authentic hospitality as the hotel’s hallmark, Lohkah Hotel & Spa promises a transformative experience for guests who can relax, revitalise and rediscover their true sense of self in the seamless blend of nature and interior, offering the perfect home for corporate and leisure travellers, solo travellers and groups. Guests will be softly embraced by the soothing aesthetic and modern designs in the 188 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites – uniquely crafted using only the finest materiality and rooted in Xiamen’s cultural heritage – and unprecedented landscape views of the marina or views of the beautiful inner garden and courtyard.





Achieving a new level of hospitality and wellness for urban resorts in the region, Lohkah Hotel & Spa invites guests to enjoy an unparalleled choices of facilities and culinary offerings ranging from the finest Chinese cuisine to the flavors of the Mediterranean, Lohkah Spa, a state-of-the-art Gym, extensive beauty treatment facilities and an Olympic-sized outdoor pool.





Exclusive experience for the guests of LHW





From November 18, 2019 to January 24, 2020 for a minimum two-night stay, guest bookings via Leading Hotels website and Voice Channel can receive the following benefits:

a guaranteed upgrade to the next category when booking a Studio, Garden Studio, Marina Studio, Grand Garden Studio or Grand Marina Studio

complimentary afternoon tea set for two with the booking of Studio accommodation

50 percent discount on the total rate with the booking of suite accommodation





Additionally, Lohkah Hotel & Spa also offers flexible and accommodation benefits such as the 24 hours’ check-in and check-out and daily breakfast for two in the hotel’s restaurant, lounge, the guest room or on the go.





To make your reservations, please visit:

https://www.lhw.com/hotel/Lohkah-Hotel-Spa-Xiamen-China

About Lohkah Hotel & Spa

Nestled on Xiamen’s magnificent oceanfront and minutes away from the capital’s most vibrant business district, Lohkah Hotel & Spa draws its inspiration from the Sanskrit word Loka — which means “world, universe cosmos, dimensions, or plane of existence”. Architecturally rooted in the rich heritage of the province, the hotel welcomes guests into our 188 luxuriously appointed guest rooms and suites, designed with contemporary décor and modern minimalist finishes with unprecedented landscape views of the ocean. Two restaurants, bars and lounges, meeting spaces for up to 500 guests, and a comprehensive wellness offering at The Spa at Lohkah redefine the standards of luxury hospitality in the region and beyond.





About The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (Leading Hotels)

Comprising more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, Leading Hotels is a collection of uncommon luxury hotels. Rooted in the locations in which they are found, members embody the very essence of their destination. Through varied styles of architecture and design and distinct cultural experiences enhanced by passionate people, the collection is for the curious traveller looking for their next discovery. Established in 1928 by several influential and forward-thinking European hoteliers, Leading Hotels has a nine-decade long commitment to providing remarkable, authentic travel experiences. The company selects only hotels that meet its high standards for quality and distinctiveness, resulting in a curated portfolio of hotels united not by what makes them the same, but the details that make them different. Leaders Club is the company’s exclusive tiered guest loyalty programme, consisting of like-minded travellers seeking uncommon travel experiences. The programme provides its members with personalized service and exclusive travel benefits to enhance their stays at any Leading Hotel around the world. For more information visit: www.lhw.com, Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld







