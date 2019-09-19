Loma Lookboonmee Becomes First Thai Athlete Signed to UFC, Debuts Versus Alexandra Albu At UFC Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – September 19, 2019 – UFC officially announces the signing of “Loma Lookboonmee”, the first Thailand-born and trained athlete in the promotion’s history. Loma debuts against Alexandra Albu at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MAIA vs. ASKREN on October 26 in Singapore.









The main event features two of the most talented grapplers to compete in the Octagon as No. 10-ranked welterweight contender and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Demian Maia takes on No. 11-ranked former Olympic wrestler Ben Askren.

Suphisara “Loma Lookboonmee” Konlak (3-1, fighting out of Buriram, Thailand) is the first Thailand-born athlete in history signed to UFC. Born into a Muay Thai family, she first competed at eight and later became a multiple-time Muay Thai champion with over 200 bouts. Loma won nine titles, including the S-1 world title and Assawindam Stadium championship, and was a member of the Thai national team, earning three IMFA gold medals.

Alexandra Albu (7-1, fighting out of Moscow, Russia, by way of Vulcanesti, Moldova) was the first Moldovan to compete in UFC. UFC Singapore marks her fourth match in the promotion, as she looks to rebound from her first professional loss in February. Prior to her MMA career, Albu studied Judo and competed as a black belt in Karate before becoming a CrossFit and powerlifting champion in Russia.

“We are proud to host a match between two groundbreakers in the sport of MMA, Loma Lookboonmee as the first athlete from Thailand, and Alexandra Albu as the first from Moldova,” said Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific. “Both women have proven that each can take her specific martial arts base and translate it effectively into a dominant MMA style.”





Announced bouts on the card include:









UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MAIA vs. ASKREN on October 26 marks the second of three events in a multi-year partnership with Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Sports Hub. The event will be live at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, prelims starting at 5pm SGT and main card scheduled at 8pm. Tickets are available at SportsHubtix.sg.

For event updates, please check UFC.com/Singapore, and follow us on Facebook (UFC Asia), Twitter and Instagram (@ufc), and use our official hashtag:

#UFCSINGAPORE

Visit the UFC® Press Portal for information and content to support your UFC coverage. Please click here to apply for the event.





About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 300 million fans and 70 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 60 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.