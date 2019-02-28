Here’s how a 24-year-old hedge fund associate in London spends her $325,000 a year income

caption Big salary. Basic life. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

A 24-year-old associate at a hedge fund in London with an annual income of $325,000 outlined her weekly spending habits.

There’s some color on the financial industry: 12-hour work days. Earnings calls at ungodly hours. But all in all, it reads as pretty typical 24-year-old stuff.

The anonymous woman, writing in Refinery29, is an expat from New York with a base salary of $125,000 (£94,000) and a $200,000 (£150,000) variable bonus. Take the bonus figure with a huge grain of salt – Wall Street bonuses are by no means guaranteed.

But it’s still a hefty salary, especially for someone so young. She brings home $8,265 (£6,486) a month.

Her rent for a London flat, which she shares with roommates, is $1,842 (£1,385). There are coffees, dinners out with friends, tube rides, and the occasional clubbing. (Virgin Wines gets a huge shout-out: “Hooray for saving money and trying new wines from the comfort of your sofa.”)

She goes into much more detail about her non-spending activities though. We learn when she has morning sex (6.00 a.m. on Day 6), and how she was reticent to open up about her parents’ divorce with her new boyfriend.

What’s notable is that it’s not very notable at all.

If anything, she’s bland. No new music tips – she has Queen on repeat. No finding out the hot new spots in London – her favorite area is Green Park, home of Mayfair hedge-fund bros, the posh Wolseley brunch crowd, and veritable hordes.

Total spend for the week? $581.26 (£437.11).

So with very few overhead expenses, a 60-ish hour workweek and London as her oyster, this hedge-fund gal is pretty boring.