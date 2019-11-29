2 victims are dead and a suspect was killed by police in a London terror incident. Here’s how the attack unfolded.

caption Police assist an injured man near London Bridge in London, on November 29, 2019 after reports of shots being fired. source Daniel Sorabji/AFP via Getty Images

Two people were killed, three victims were injured, and a suspect was shot dead by police on Friday in an attack that London authorities declared a terrorist incident.

Police said they were called to London Bridge at 1:58 p.m. local time for reports of a stabbing.

They ended up shooting dead a suspect who had a knife and a hoax explosive device.

A number of details remain unclear, including the number and condition of the victims and the identity and motive of the suspect, but police have steadily begun creating a timeline of Friday’s deadly incident.

Here’s how the event unfolded.

London Metropolitan Police were called to London Bridge for a stabbing incident on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 1:58 p.m. local time.

Authorities quickly declared the attack a “terrorist incident,” and said the man was found with a knife and a “hoax explosive device.”

He had been tackled to the ground and disarmed by members of the public, who were immediately hailed as heroes and praised for their bravery.

Videos from bystanders showed authorities arriving at the scene, pulling civilians off the suspect, and shooting the suspect from close range.

caption Metropolitan Police Armed Response officers gather near Borough Market after reports of shots being fired on London Bridge on November 29, 2019 in London, England. source Getty Images/Chris J. Ratcliffe

A group of civilians could be seen tackling the suspect to the ground and wrestling away his weapon.

One bystander told The Telegraph he “kicked him in the head to make him release his knife.”

In one video, a man can be seen backing away from the group of people holding a knife, apparently trying to move it further away from the suspect.

Neil Basu, the assistant commissioner for the London Metropolitan Police, said the suspect was shot by specialist armed officers and died at the scene.

Authorities quickly evacuated the area, shutting down the bridge and the train station for several hours as panicked residents sought cover.

Witnesses and bystanders dove for cover in local restaurants and shops, or hunkered down in office buildings.

Police shut down London Bridge and began searching the nearby Borough Market, evacuating each bar one by one.

London Bridge station wasn’t reopened until 6:30 p.m. local time.

Over the next few hours, local and national leaders have lauded the bravery of the civilians who tackled the suspect without knowing the apparent explosive device was a hoax.

caption People hurriedly leave the area after reports of shots being fired on London Bridge on November 29, 2019 in London, England. source Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the bravery of those “who physically intervened to protect the lives of others.”

He added: “To me, they represent the very best of our country, and I thank them on behalf of all of our country.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also thanked the civilians involved, applauding the “breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger.”

Shortly after 8 p.m., the police commissioner told reporters that two of the stabbing victims had died and another three were injured and were being treated in hospital.

Commissioner Cressida Dick warned that the incident had sparked “a very fast-moving, dynamic investigation,” and that details on the suspect’s identity weren’t immediately available.