One of London’s airports will shut down for at least a month as the coronavirus ravages the air-travel industry

London City Airport will shut down to both commercial and private flights through the end of April due to the coronavirus crisis, it announced on Wednesday.

The airport said it has offered the use of its facilities to the government “in case it can be used to support the emergency services, military or other government agencies.”

The airport handled about 5.1 million flights in 2019.

Located relatively centrally, it’s a favorite for business travelers.

The airport announced the shutdown in a statement on Wednesday, saying all commercial and private flights will be paused throughout it. The closure timeline will be kept “under review,” it said.

“At this point in this fast-moving and unprecedented situation, we think this is the responsible thing to do for the safety and wellbeing of our staff, passengers, and everyone associated with the airport,” the statement said. “All our staff will continue to be employed and will return to work as soon as possible.”

The airport will remain available for use by the government, it said, “in case it can be used to support the emergency services, military or other government agencies.”

London City Airport handled about 5.1 million passengers in 2019, making in the 12th busiest in the UK. Located in the Royal Docks area of the city, the airport’s accessibility and proximity to London’s financial hubs makes it popular with business travelers for flights throughout the UK and Europe.

It is also used by British Airways for its all-business-class flight to and from New York, aboard one of the smallest commercial jets used for trans-Atlantic travel. That flight was suspended earlier in March.

The airline and air-travel sector has been decimated by the coronavirus, as government and health officials advise everyone aside from essential workers to stay home and slow the spread of the illness.