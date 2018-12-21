The UK’s second-largest airport reopens after being shut down again because of a drone sighting

caption Passengers wait in Gatwick’s South Terminal on Thursday. source REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A drone sighting at London Gatwick Airport closed the airport’s runway again on Friday, LBC first reported.

A Gatwick Airport representative confirmed the closure to Business Insider and said the sighting occurred around 5:10 pm London time. The airport was reopened about an hour later around 6:30 pm London time (1:30 pm ET).

The representative said the airport was not able to offer additional information about the drone sighting, as of Friday afternoon.

A drone sighting at London Gatwick Airport closed the airport’s runway again on Friday, LBC first reported.

A Gatwick Airport representative confirmed the closure to Business Insider and said the sighting occurred around 5:10 PM London time. The representative said the airport was not able to offer additional information about the drone sighting, as of Friday afternoon.

The airport reopened about an hour later around 6:30 pm London Time (1:30 pm ET).

“Flights have now resumed. Airfield movements were suspended while we investigated this as safety remains our main priority. The military measures we have in place at the airport have provided us with reassurance necessary to re-open our airfield,” the airport said in a statement via Twitter.

Flights have now resumed. Airfield movements were suspended while we investigated this as safety remains our main priority. The military measures we have in place at the airport have provided us with reassurance necessary to re-open our airfield. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) December 21, 2018

Read more: Whoever used a drone to shut down Gatwick Airport for 32 hours has evaded capture, and could easily do it again

The airport closed for more than 32 hours beginning Wednesday evening after drones flew over the runway. More than 120,000 people’s flights were affected by the closure.

The airport re-opened on Friday morning, but Gatwick chief operating officer Chris Woodroofe said on Friday before the most recent drone sighting that the drone would force the runway to close if it returned, The Guardian reported.

Woodroofe told the BBC on Friday that the airport had taken measures designed to protect it from the drone but did not specify what those measures were. As of Friday afternoon, the drone operator had not been identified.

Using a drone to interfere with airport operations is a crime in the UK and can result in five-year prison sentence.

Gatwick is the second-busiest airport in the UK, handling over 45 million passengers each year.