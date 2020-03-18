London could be put on coronavirus lockdown within days with bars and restaurants closed and public events banned

source Getty

London could be placed into coronavirus lockdown within days.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed plans by the UK government to impose “stringent measures” imminently.

Multiple reports suggest strict restrictions on public gatherings will be imposed in the capital.

Downing Street sources deny any lockdown will take place before Friday.

London could be placed into lockdown within days as the number of coronavirus cases in the capital continues to rise well above the rest of the United Kingdom.

The UK as a whole has yet to go into a formal lockdown, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson reluctant to enforce his guidance that the public should not attend the country’s pubs, restaurants or entertainment venues.

However, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is regularly briefed on the UK government’s plans to tackle the coronavirus, said the UK government will announce “more stringent measures” for London imminently, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

On Thursday the UK government will bring forward emergency legislation giving the UK authorities powers to shut down pubs and restaurants, “restrict or prohibit events and gatherings” and limit activity in “any place, vehicle, train, vessel or aircraft.”

Both the Daily Mirror and Daily Telegraph newspapers report that such drastic measures will likely be rolled out first in the capital, where the number of coronavirus cases is racing ahead of the rest of the UK.

A UK government source told Business Insider that a London lockdown would not take place either Wednesday or Thursday but declined to say whether one would take place later this week.

However, another UK government source told the Mirror that a lockdown in the capital, in which travel and mass gatherings could be restricted by authorities was “imminent.”

The Daily Telegraph also reported sources suggesting tough new restrictions were coming for the UK capital.

Around a third of all COVID-19 cases in the UK have been identified in the capital where anecdotal reports suggest that many people continue to disregard advice not to visit bars and restaurants.

Two sources close to London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan told Business Insider that he had not been consulted about any lockdown.

“We haven’t heard anything from them about this,” one said.

“Maybe Downing Street don’t know [when this will happen].”

Asked about rumours of a lockdown, the prime minister said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that “We will not hesitate to bring forward further and faster measures if we think that’s necessary.”

