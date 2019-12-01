A loud noise that woke up concerned London residents in the middle of the night was actually a sonic boom

caption Typhoon jets caused a sonic boom over London. source Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

An extremely loud noise awoke many Londoners early Sunday morning, with some claiming they felt their cars and houses shake.

The city is already on edge after the London Bridge terrorist attack two days ago.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) confirmed that the noise was a sonic boom caused by RAF Typhoon jets scrambling over the London skies.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, residents of north London were awoken by an extremely loud “bang.” Many took to the internet to raise concern, with some Londoners believing that the noise was an explosion, or something to that effect.

Got home from my DJ set & heard some crazy loud bang in North London – whatttt on earth was that? — DJ SIÂN KARLEUSA (@KARLEUSAxx) December 1, 2019

Thought I was bugging when i heard the loud bang. Went to knock of my flat mates door to be sure I wasn’t…now I’m hearing people in Luton and North London heard it too #explosion — Moyosola (@sophiee_belle) December 1, 2019

People even reported their cars and homes shaking.

Massive bang in north London. House shook so much bed moved off the wall. Any answers? Seems to be further north /east. Gas? — Rick Kelsey (@RickKelsey) December 1, 2019

Yeah, I'm in Enfield, North London, and my windows shook and car alarms went off. I heard the Edmonton and Waltham Cross IRA bombs go off and this was way louder. — Dawkins Dog (@DawkinsDog) December 1, 2019

The city is already on high alert after a stabbing on the London Bridge left two victims dead and three injured on Friday.

However, the Royal Air Force and the local police confirmed that the noise wasn’t an explosion after all – it was a sonic boom resulting from RAF Typhoon jets breaking the sound barrier.

“Typhoon aircraft from RAF Coningsby were scrambled this morning, as part of the UK’s Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) procedures, after an aircraft lost communications in UK airspace,” an RAF spokesperson said in a statement to CNN, “The aircraft was intercepted and its communications were subsequently re-established.”

You can hear the sound in videos captured by surveillance cameras across the city.