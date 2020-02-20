One man was injured and another was arrested in a stabbing at a London mosque

One man was injured and another man was arrested after a stabbing in a busy London mosque on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Authorities said the incident was not being treated as terror-related.

Media reports indicated that the injured person was a worshipper who was stabbed in the neck, though police said his condition was unclear.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

One person was stabbed after a man with a knife rushed into a busy mosque in central London and attacked, London Metropolitan Police said in a statement Thursday.

Authorities said they arrested the man on suspicion of attempted murder, adding that the incident was not being investigated as terror-related.

The attack took place at London Central Mosque in Regents Park.

Police said one man in his 70s was found at the scene with stab wounds and has been taken to hospital. The statement said his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

The Independent reported that the worshipper was stabbed in the neck during afternoon prayers.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed a handcuffed suspect in a red hoodie lying on the ground, detained by police.

A racist white terrorist ran into Regents Park Mosque during Asr prayer today (late afternoon prayer) and stabbed the Muaddin in the neck. This is absolutely terrible. No muslim is safe in their places of worship!! #regentspark pic.twitter.com/Asks4IRLEB — Murshid (@MurshHabib) February 20, 2020

The stabbing comes hours after a gunman killed nine people and injured five others in Germany late Wednesday night. The shooter published a racist manifesto in which he identified as an incel, called for the extermination of nonwhites, and accused US President Donald Trump of stealing his ideas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.