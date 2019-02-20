A London restaurant is serving ‘period pancakes’ complete with tampon-shaped macarons

caption London restaurant The Book Club is serving “period pancakes.” source The Book Club

East London restaurant The Book Club is serving “period pancakes” that come complete with tampon-shaped macarons.

The dish will be served from March 3 to 10 in an effort to raise money for period poverty charity Big Bloody Brunch.

The campaign is based on research cited by the charity which shows that half of people in the UK currently describe periods as unpleasant or disgusting.

The Book Club in Shoreditch, east London, is serving the red-themed dish from Sunday March 3 to Sunday March 10 in support of period poverty charity Big Bloody Brunch, which raises awareness of and funds for period poverty and aims to destigmatize conversations around menstruation.

The dish costs £8 ($10.50) for the pancakes or £9.50 ($12.50) if you want the extra tampon-shaped “macaroon” topping (which, though it’s advertised as a “macaroon,” looks like a macaron) from Ohlala bakery. Fifteen percent of proceeds from each dish will go towards the charity.

Guests can also order a Bloody Mary with the option of paying through the purchase of period products from social enterprise Hey Girls, which will distribute the products to UK charities.

Those not in London are encouraged to host their own brunch at home serving Bloody (or Virgin) Marys and asking friends and family to donate via Hey Girls, then share photos of their event using the hash tag #bloodybigbrunch.

Big Bloody Brunch, a charity founded by creative agency WIRE, cited its own research conduced this month which showed that half of people in the UK currently describe periods as unpleasant or disgusting, but 69% – including men and boys – wish they felt more comfortable about them.

Meanwhile, the charity says that nearly three in 10 women and girls in the UK have been unable to afford period products.