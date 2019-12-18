Hilton’s LondonHouse Chicago has quickly emerged as a top booking for affordable prices, a central location, well-appointed rooms, and great views

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

One of the original Chicago landmarks surrounding the Michigan Avenue Bridge (now called DuSable Bridge) in the heart of the city, LondonHouse Chicago, Curio Collection by Hilton has been meticulously restored with a contemporary feel.

Most rooms feature stunning views of the Chicago River, only rivaled by those observed from the four-star hotel’s rooftop, a favorite among locals.

Standard rooms begin as low as $119 while suites climb to $239 to start. I spent a night in the latter and found it to be a great deal for Hilton’s boutique Curio brand.

Since I work from home on the north side of Chicago, I don’t find myself downtown all that much. But being able to stay in the heart of the city overnight at The LondonHouse instantly rekindled my love affair with my adopted hometown.

The hotel building is one of four enduring 1920s skyscrapers that anchor the DuSable Bridge (the others are the Wrigley Building, Tribune Tower, and 333 North Michigan).

After a detailed renovation and restoration, the 452-room LondonHouse Chicago opened in the spring of 2016 with the addition of a 22-story glass tower and an extremely popular three-level rooftop lounge. The structure, the interior design, and panoramic views of downtown make the hotel a feast for the eyes.

The hotel is part of Hilton’s Curio boutique brand, where hotels come with all the Hilton services guests expect, but with a more individual feel. It also offers guests the chance to earn and redeem Hilton Honors loyalty points, too.

But perhaps its biggest draw comes from its downtown location overlooking the river, mere steps from the corners of vibrant Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive.

With rates starting at $119 in low season (about $299 in high season) for a standard king or double room, it’s affordable most times of the year.

I stayed in a Vista Suite, which was comped for review purposes but starts at $239 in low season, or $419 in high season. All the Vista rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows for prime views of Chicago’s skyline.

Though, you won’t go wrong in standard rooms either, a savvy pick for business travelers and young couples alike looking to show Hilton loyalty in prime downtown Chicago.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the LondonHouse Chicago, Curio Collection by Hilton.

caption The hotel is located on the former site of Fort Dearborn, part of the first permanent settlement in Chicago. Interestingly, the original tenant actually insured the old merchant ships that went up and down the Chicago River right outside the door. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

As our Uber crossed one of the many historical bridges on the Chicago River and pulled up to the hotel, I felt an immediate rush gazing up at the architectural marvel.

The structure is actually two buildings combined into one. There is the 1920s landmark London Guarantee & Accident Building (which later also housed the London House, a famous jazz club – hence the hotel’s name), a Beaux-Arts beauty with classical references like Corinthian columns and engraved Roman figures in the limestone façade. There’s also the adjacent brand-new glass and steel Vista Building, which was built on top of what used to be a parking lot.

caption At the front desk, we were greeted with water bottles and learned about the hotel and amenities. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

Upon entering, my boyfriend and I were greeted by a bellhop in a wool newsboy cap, which set somewhat of an early 20th-century vibe, who told us to take the elevator up to the second-floor lobby to check-in.

The lobby was bright, open and inviting with cushy seating and modern touches.

Checked in, we were escorted to “smart” elevators where you enter your floor number on an LCD touchscreen and are then assigned a car to whisk you to the right floor. Supposedly, the algorithm makes the elevators more efficient, although we felt like we waited a while several times.

caption I loved the look of my “captain’s bed,” which was also incredibly comfortable. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

I was quite impressed by my Vista Suite. Just like the lobby, it was comfortable but not over-sized. There was a small den-like living area with a charcoal loveseat facing a large flat-screen TV. A black, glass-topped coffee bar and console with a Nespresso machine sat beneath the TV.

The bedroom had striking floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Chicago River, Wrigley Building, and immediately across, the Trump Tower with its larger-than-life eponymous sign at eye level.

Mod hanging lamps flanked the King-sized, captain’s bed with clever storage drawers underneath. The bed itself was minimal, a white on white affair with feather pillows and LH-monogrammed duvet cover.

caption My bathroom was decently-sized and stylish. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

The bathroom felt updated, with a dark grey hexagonal tile floor, black marble-topped vanity, and white marble tiled shower.

Like other Hilton hotels, the LondonHouse is part of the “clean the world” program and recycles all partially used soaps. They stock indie-darling Malin + Goetz products and Italian Frette robes hung in the closet.

Everything felt new though the frame around the bathroom mirror showed wear with chipped metallic paint.

There was no stocked minibar, but the room did have a smart fridge, which turned on only when something is placed inside it.

I found my suite to be spacious and well-appointed, but for a better deal, standard rooms are quite similar and include many of the same features, minus the extra living area. If you don’t need the extra space, or plan to spend most of your time sightseeing, a standard room is a fine option. However, business travelers on an extended visit or those looking to indulge in a special stay will enjoy the upgraded accommodation.

No matter your room type, for the best view, ask for a north-facing room.

caption Many rooms feature one of the best parts of staying at LondonHouse: the stunning city views. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

LondonHouse’s fitness center promises a good workout with treadmills, elliptical machines, and weight machines.

On the same floor, there’s a full-service spa for massages, facials, and mani-pedis.

There are five restaurants on-site, though not all are affiliated with the hotel. On the ground floor are three businesses that are building tenants as opposed to being hotel-owned. So, you can’t charge to the room there.

LondonHouse’s official dining comes from a lobby bar that serves breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner. On the top floor, you’ll find the main restaurant, LH, which is a clubby spot putting a contemporary spin on American classics.

More exciting is the rooftop bar, LH on 22. In the summertime, a line forms downstairs at the elevator for those who want to come enjoy some of Chicago’s best views. We’re told that they have two to three marriage proposals a day up here in high season!

Besides the views themselves, the coolest feature is the ancient-Greek looking cupola that sits atop the roof. It’s made up of a ring of columns and a domed top. Since it was colder during our stay, we were able to enjoy the roof with fewer crowds, and even snuck in a romantic dance under the cupola.

Sitting at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive, the hotel is steps from coveted shopping on North Michigan Ave, as well as live music and public art (like the Bean) at Millennium Park. The Chicago Architecture Center and the renowned Art Institute are a short walk away, too.

Right across the street is the newly completed Chicago Riverwalk. Jog along the river for about a mile each way (like I did) or stop into waterfront eateries and bars. When the weather’s nice, about a dozen or so bars and restaurants open up with outdoor seating all along the river for a very fun atmosphere.

LondonHouse Chicago is the highest-rated Hilton property in Chicago. The property has an “awesome” 9.2 rating on Booking.com and is ranked #10 out of 205 on Trip Advisor.

Unsurprisingly, reviewers love the location and rave about the views and friendly, attentive staff.

Those who had complaints mentioned noise issues from outside (a higher floor may help this, but, it is downtown after all) and noise near elevators and stairwells. Knowing there is a late-night rooftop bar, the elevators work overtime whisking clubbers up and down until late, so light sleepers (or those like me who just have that sensitivity to noise) should request a room away from there.

Who stays here: Business travelers, couples on weekend getaways, Hilton Honors members, and partiers attending on-site wedding, or seeking a crash pad after a night on the rooftop.

We like: Don’t miss the ornate rotunda at the “main” entrance on the Michigan Avenue side, with its fully restored, gold-leaf ceiling and étoile (star) in the center of the floor. It’s a nice nod to the building’s storied history.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): Those killer views. From the lobby, any north-facing room, or the amazing rooftop, the views are unbeatable. Definitely take in the 360-degree views from the cupola.

We think you should know: Rooms located in the original 1920s building have smaller windows and may face another building. Whatever your room type, I highly suggest asking for a north-facing room.

We’d do this differently next time: I’d love to return when the weather is warmer and the rooftop has bar service. During colder months, the rooftop does remain open for viewing, but there’s no full-time bar service until spring. Though, they sometimes host a warm-drink pop-up bar with drinks like spiked cider.

Attracting business travelers and young professionals, LondonHouse Chicago, a Hilton Curio brand, is a well-appointed property with affordable prices, especially if you book standard rooms, which are downright cheap in the off-season.

The landmark building also boasts gorgeous design, which feels special in a city revered for architecture. With nicely updated rooms, stellar views of the river, Hilton points earning potential, a central location, and a hot rooftop bar, there’s plenty to like about LondonHouse.