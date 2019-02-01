London’s Burger & Lobster is set to open at Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport

There will be seasonal introductions inspired by local flavours too. Facebook/Burger & Lobster

There’s a lot to look forward to at Singapore’s upcoming mega-mall Jewel Changi Airport.

The newest addition to Singapore’s award-winning airport is expected to be one of the city-state’s next big attractions with its five-storey-tall forest and a 40m-tall indoor waterfall called the Rain Vortex.

It will also be home to the first A&W outlet in the country in years, as well as the first-ever Shake Shack in Singapore.

Now, one of London’s most famous restaurants, Burger & Lobster, has become the latest big name to be revealed for the 134,000 sqm development, which is set to open in the first half of this year.

According to a joint statement released on Thursday (Jan 31), the restaurant said it will set up shop at the Canopy Park area of the development, which is also Jewel’s highest floor.

Diners will have views of the verdant landscaping and the Rain Vortex, which will be the world’s tallest indoor waterfall at opening.

The statement added that the restaurant’s core menu will include its famed prime burger, fresh Atlantic lobster and original lobster roll. There will also be a “delicious drinks programme catering to travellers, trend-seekers and local residents”.

But that’s not all. The 81-seater outlet is also planning on introducing new dishes using locally-sourced ingredients and inspired by local flavours on a seasonal bases.

The restaurant’s design will feature rich reds, marble and handmade crackle-glazed tiles alongside fresh lobster tanks, which can be viewed from every seat in the restaurant.

