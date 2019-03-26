These are London’s top women in fintech in 2019

caption Megan Caywood, Starling Bank. source Starling Bank

The fintech scene is London is one of the world’s biggest, and dozens of start-ups have been popping up annually.

LATTICE80, a fintech hub, teamed up with money management tool Miss Kaya to deliver its top 100 women in fintech worldwide.

London accounted for 17 of those women. Check them out below.

London came out on top in a ranking of women in the industry as well, according to a report by LATTICE80, in a tie-up with Miss Kaya. The team’s Top 100 Women in Fintech 2019 featured 17 London-based leaders, the most of any other city.

“This effort reflects our commitment to female empowerment and thus focus on identifying the top leaders in Fintech globally,” the authors said in the report.

In alphabetical order by first name, here is the London list:

Arifa Khan — Founder, Himalaya Exchange

source LinkedIn

Clare Gambardella — Chief Customer Officer, Zopa

source LinkedIn

Cordelia Kafetz — Head of Fintech Hub, Bank of England

source LinkedIn

Devie Mohan — Co-Founder, CEO, Burnmark

source LinkedIn

Emma Margetts — Head of European Operations, Visible Alpha

source LinkedIn

Ghela Boskovich — Head of Fintech and Regtech Partnerships, Rainmaking Innovation

source LinkedIn

Julia Groves — Partner and Head of Crowdfunding, Downing LLP

source LinkedIn

Katia Lang — CEO, The Fintech Times

source LinkedIn

Kaushalya Somasundaram — Managing Director, Head of Fintech Partnerships, HSBC

source LinkedIn

Louise Beaumont — Co-Chair Open Banking & Payments Working Group, techUK

source LinkedIn

Megan Caywood — Managing Director, Head of Digital Strategy, Barclays

source LinkedIn

Meri Williams — CTO, Monzo

source LinkedIn

Misha Rao — CEO and Founder, Haus of Fintech

source LinkedIn

Seema Khinda — Johnson Co-Founder, COO, Nuggets

source LinkedIn

Susanne Chishti — Founder, Fintech Circle Institute

source LinkedIn

Tanya Andreasyan — Managing Director & Editor-in-Chief, FinTech Futures

source LinkedIn

Tram Anh Nguyen — Co-Founder, Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship