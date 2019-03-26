These are London’s top women in fintech in 2019

Trista Kelley, Business Insider US
Megan Caywood, Starling Bank.

Megan Caywood, Starling Bank.
Starling Bank

  • The fintech scene is London is one of the world’s biggest, and dozens of start-ups have been popping up annually.
  • LATTICE80, a fintech hub, teamed up with money management tool Miss Kaya to deliver its top 100 women in fintech worldwide.
  • London accounted for 17 of those women. Check them out below.

London came out on top in a ranking of women in the industry as well, according to a report by LATTICE80, in a tie-up with Miss Kaya. The team’s Top 100 Women in Fintech 2019 featured 17 London-based leaders, the most of any other city.

“This effort reflects our commitment to female empowerment and thus focus on identifying the top leaders in Fintech globally,” the authors said in the report.

In alphabetical order by first name, here is the London list:

Arifa Khan — Founder, Himalaya Exchange

LinkedIn

Clare Gambardella — Chief Customer Officer, Zopa

LinkedIn

Cordelia Kafetz — Head of Fintech Hub, Bank of England

LinkedIn

Devie Mohan — Co-Founder, CEO, Burnmark

LinkedIn

Emma Margetts — Head of European Operations, Visible Alpha

LinkedIn

Ghela Boskovich — Head of Fintech and Regtech Partnerships, Rainmaking Innovation

LinkedIn

Julia Groves — Partner and Head of Crowdfunding, Downing LLP

LinkedIn

Katia Lang — CEO, The Fintech Times

LinkedIn

Kaushalya Somasundaram — Managing Director, Head of Fintech Partnerships, HSBC

LinkedIn

Louise Beaumont — Co-Chair Open Banking & Payments Working Group, techUK

LinkedIn

Megan Caywood — Managing Director, Head of Digital Strategy, Barclays

LinkedIn

Meri Williams — CTO, Monzo

LinkedIn

Misha Rao — CEO and Founder, Haus of Fintech

LinkedIn

Seema Khinda — Johnson Co-Founder, COO, Nuggets

LinkedIn

Susanne Chishti — Founder, Fintech Circle Institute

LinkedIn

Tanya Andreasyan — Managing Director & Editor-in-Chief, FinTech Futures

LinkedIn

Tram Anh Nguyen — Co-Founder, Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship

LinkedIn