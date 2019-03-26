These are London’s top women in fintech in 2019

- source
- Starling Bank
- The fintech scene is London is one of the world’s biggest, and dozens of start-ups have been popping up annually.
- LATTICE80, a fintech hub, teamed up with money management tool Miss Kaya to deliver its top 100 women in fintech worldwide.
- London accounted for 17 of those women. Check them out below.
London came out on top in a ranking of women in the industry as well, according to a report by LATTICE80, in a tie-up with Miss Kaya. The team’s Top 100 Women in Fintech 2019 featured 17 London-based leaders, the most of any other city.
“This effort reflects our commitment to female empowerment and thus focus on identifying the top leaders in Fintech globally,” the authors said in the report.
In alphabetical order by first name, here is the London list:
Arifa Khan — Founder, Himalaya Exchange
Clare Gambardella — Chief Customer Officer, Zopa
Cordelia Kafetz — Head of Fintech Hub, Bank of England
Devie Mohan — Co-Founder, CEO, Burnmark
Emma Margetts — Head of European Operations, Visible Alpha
Ghela Boskovich — Head of Fintech and Regtech Partnerships, Rainmaking Innovation
Julia Groves — Partner and Head of Crowdfunding, Downing LLP
Katia Lang — CEO, The Fintech Times
Kaushalya Somasundaram — Managing Director, Head of Fintech Partnerships, HSBC
Louise Beaumont — Co-Chair Open Banking & Payments Working Group, techUK
Megan Caywood — Managing Director, Head of Digital Strategy, Barclays
Meri Williams — CTO, Monzo
Misha Rao — CEO and Founder, Haus of Fintech
Seema Khinda — Johnson Co-Founder, COO, Nuggets
Susanne Chishti — Founder, Fintech Circle Institute
Tanya Andreasyan — Managing Director & Editor-in-Chief, FinTech Futures
Tram Anh Nguyen — Co-Founder, Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship
